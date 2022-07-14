 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Community Garden in Bloom

  • 0
Community Garden in Bloom

Volunteers from the community and members of the Nebraska Arboretum during planting day. 

Be sure to take a walk through the Hemingford Community Care Center Garden soon as it is in full bloom.

Flowers of all colors are on full display showing off their natural beauty for the community to see. The garden was planted approximately 20 years ago with a grant from the Nebraska Arboretum.

Community Garden in Bloom

Be sure to take a walk through the Hemingford Community Care Center Garden soon as it is in full bloom.

On Friday, June 6, volunteers gathered together to clean up the garden during a workday. They dug and prepared the ground for new plants that were going to be planted. Some of the perennials that were in the large area closest to the Care Center were transplanted.

Community Garden in Bloom

Shades of purple, yellow, red, orange, and white flowers can be seen during a walk through the garden. 

Planting day was on Friday, June 11, with members of the Nebraska Arboretum when around 300 new plants were put in the ground. The new plants were purchased from a matching grant that was awarded by the Arboretum for this project. Volunteer hours that were worked were applied to the grant.

Community Garden in Bloom

The new plants that were planted last month are thriving in their new garden. 

“So many thanks go out to all of the individuals that worked so many hours weeding, diffing, transplanting, and planting the new plants,” said volunteer Susan Winten. “It’s amazing the number of people that showed up during both the preparation day and the work day.”

People are also reading…

Community Garden in Bloom

The Hemingford High School Junior Class (Class of 2023) and their class sponsor Peter Gomez donated three Greek statues to the Community Garden along with three pillars. 

A special to the businesses that assisted to make this project possible:

Nebraska Arboretum

Village of Hemingford

Farmer’s Coop

Local Tea & Gifts

Phillips F & T

HHS Class of 2023

Cabins & Clover

Sorensen Irrigation

Mobius Communications – Joni Jespersen

Stampin’ Friends

Susan and her husband Bruce stepped in to help last year when longtime volunteer Jodine Sorensen had knee surgery.

“Jodine has the history of this and has been involved since the beginning,” she said. “She knows the plants by name and knows how to care for each of them. I don’t think that I’ll ever get to that point. My husband and I can weed and put down mulch so we help where we can.”

“We would love to start offering an ‘adopt a spot’ type of thing,” said Winten. “Gather a small group of your family and friends and pick out which spot you would like to adopt. Bring a hoe and some gloves and help with the weeds and keeping it looking sharp.”

“The garden is in full bloom and is beautiful,” she said. “Please take a walk through to enjoy the beauty it has to offer not only our HCCC residents but all of the community.”

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Summer Reading Program Wraps Up

Summer Reading Program Wraps Up

Jellyfish, whales, and sharks have decorated the Hemingford Public Library throughout the month of June. The Summer Reading Program “Oceans of…

VFW hosts annual poker run

VFW hosts annual poker run

The Alliance VFW Post #1517 held their Annual “Ride for Veterans” Poker Run on Saturday, June 26. Nearly 100 participated in the event ranging…

Local wins Youth Choice Award

Local wins Youth Choice Award

Among the nearly 300 cars to participate in the High Plains Auto Club Rock ‘N’ Roll Father’s Day Classic Car Show a couple of weekends ago was…

Agency Silos

We’ve all seen silos. We are, after all, an agricultural state. Silo is also used to describe a major problem that exists in large corporation…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News