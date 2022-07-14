Community Garden in Bloom

Be sure to take a walk through the Hemingford Community Care Center Garden soon as it is in full bloom.

Flowers of all colors are on full display showing off their natural beauty for the community to see. The garden was planted approximately 20 years ago with a grant from the Nebraska Arboretum.

On Friday, June 6, volunteers gathered together to clean up the garden during a workday. They dug and prepared the ground for new plants that were going to be planted. Some of the perennials that were in the large area closest to the Care Center were transplanted.

Planting day was on Friday, June 11, with members of the Nebraska Arboretum when around 300 new plants were put in the ground. The new plants were purchased from a matching grant that was awarded by the Arboretum for this project. Volunteer hours that were worked were applied to the grant.

“So many thanks go out to all of the individuals that worked so many hours weeding, diffing, transplanting, and planting the new plants,” said volunteer Susan Winten. “It’s amazing the number of people that showed up during both the preparation day and the work day.”

A special to the businesses that assisted to make this project possible:

Nebraska Arboretum

Village of Hemingford

Farmer’s Coop

Local Tea & Gifts

Phillips F & T

HHS Class of 2023

Cabins & Clover

Sorensen Irrigation

Mobius Communications – Joni Jespersen

Stampin’ Friends

Susan and her husband Bruce stepped in to help last year when longtime volunteer Jodine Sorensen had knee surgery.

“Jodine has the history of this and has been involved since the beginning,” she said. “She knows the plants by name and knows how to care for each of them. I don’t think that I’ll ever get to that point. My husband and I can weed and put down mulch so we help where we can.”

“We would love to start offering an ‘adopt a spot’ type of thing,” said Winten. “Gather a small group of your family and friends and pick out which spot you would like to adopt. Bring a hoe and some gloves and help with the weeds and keeping it looking sharp.”

“The garden is in full bloom and is beautiful,” she said. “Please take a walk through to enjoy the beauty it has to offer not only our HCCC residents but all of the community.”