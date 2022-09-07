Community Members Invited to join Box Butte General Hospital Senior Life Solutions for Suicide Prevention & Awareness Month

September is Suicide Prevention & Awareness Month. Box Butte General Hospital’s Senior Life Solutions team is raising awareness about suicide by hosting an open house. This event will take place at 2307 Box Butte Avenue on September 8 from 10:30 a.m. — 12 p.m.

According to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), there are, on average, 130 suicide deaths and an estimated 1.2 million suicide attempts in 2020. Each September, many across the country work together to help bring awareness to suicide and encourage education to help in the prevention of more lives lost.

“By raising awareness and educating people about the signs that can indicate someone is having suicidal thoughts or are possibly in danger of attempting suicide, we can help,” says Senior Life Solutions Program Director Denasha Schmunk, RN. “Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month is a chance to take time to stop and assess yourself and those around you to ensure those who need help have access to it and aren’t living at risk.”

Guests at the open house will have the opportunity to learn more about mental health, place a pinwheel in remembrance of those lost to suicide, and connect with others in the community. Masks will be provided and required inside the building.

Senior Life Solutions is a program hosted by BBGH, and designed to meet the unique needs of individuals typically 65 and older, experiencing depression and/or anxiety related to life changes that are often associated with aging.

If you or someone you know is struggling with a decline in mental health, Senior Life Solutions is here to help. Whether through this program, or another service, the Senior Life Solutions team works to identify, address, and support the emotional needs of those in the community.

If you or someone you know is in a mental health situation that requires immediate attention, call 911. If you are experiencing difficult or suicidal thoughts, call or text the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.

If you need more information, education, or would like to discuss support, please call Senior Life Solutions at (308) 761-3511.