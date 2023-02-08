The second Hemingford Public Schools Community Engagement Session didn’t have nearly the turnout as the first one but that could have been due to the freezing temperatures on Tuesday evening or possibly that the community overall is happier with the direction that the school is moving.

A handout for the Strategic Plan 2022-2027 was given to those in attendance as well as a feedback form.

“I want to start out by extending my appreciation, it’s a cold night in the middle of a cold winter and each of you got back in those cold cars to make the trip here tonight, that really shows your commitment to our community and our school,” said HPS Superintendent Dr. Travis Miller.

The strategic plan indicated six guiding principles that have been working on:

Student Centered Learning – “That’s what we’re about, making sure that our students have high quality learning,” said Miller.

Personnel Effectiveness – “Making sure that our staff is effective.”

Student and Staff Well-Being – “That actually came across as the number one priority based on the feedback we received last year.”

Communication and Engagement – “If you were here last year then you know that that was the theme, that we needed to improve communication and that’s an ongoing process.”

District Resources – “Specifically facilities, we’ll start off tonight with a list of facility improvements to prioritize.”

Board Governance – “The board themselves and how they operate in terms of school.”

The nearly 50 in attendance split up in to tables with a District 10 Board Member at each table. They discussed each of the questions one by one and went over them as a whole.

“Identify what you believe are the most important areas the district might focus on improving and expanding the facilities,” said Miller. “Last year we had an extensive discussion about facilities and the approach to approving our facilities but we really need to work to towards more clarity towards what the community views are the highest priorities.”

The crowd was given a list of options and asked to rank them in order 1-7. The list included: Modular Classrooms, Ag Building, Elementary Classroom Space, Handicap Accessibility, High School Classroom Space, Extra-Curricular Facilities, and Other.

Each table shared their opinions afterwards Hemingford Junior/High School Principal Misty Curtis spoke up.

“I agree 100% about the need to be ADA handicap accessible, I agree that the modular need to be torn down or improved, my concern is that we’re spending large pockets of money and large pockets of money and when you look at this list, what is our end goal,” said Curtis. “I just want us to be mindful and aware that just because we add on an elevator or we expand the classrooms does that solve the problem? What does that look like 10 years from now? If we put $300,000 into that or a million into this what is that really gaining us? I don’t know how we look at the end game but I just want us to be mindful of that. I don’t know how to get there but I want us to be mindful moving forward.”

“I totally agree with you but I think we’re going to have a situation that could get us into trouble,” said Joni Jespersen. “I’ve heard for at least 15 years that we are not handicap accessible and that is not something that can wait any longer. I think we need to look at an overall plan but there’s an emergency need and we have to take care of people that are not included in normal every day activities.”

Question two was a two part question: How has the Board/District improved communication so far this year and what are some areas that could continue to improve in regards to communication.

It was clear that the majority of the room agreed that communication to the staff and public has greatly improved this school year.

A more in-depth look at the results from the feedback session will be featured in future Ledgers as the board has time to review the forms and information.