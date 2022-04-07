Community provides input to the school board during strategic planning community engagement meeting

The Hemingford School Board invited the community to take part in a Strategic Planning Community Engagement Meeting. They wanted a chance to be able to listen to the community members to help formulate a vision of the future for the district.

The big gym was filled with Hemingford staff, parents, students and alumni who were seated at tables with packets for them to fill out throughout the meeting. A representative from the Nebraska Associations of School Boards was set to facilitate the community engagement process however that plan fell through so the newly selected Hemingford Public Schools Superintendent Travis Miller offered to facilitate.

The first question that was asked by Miller was to identify the challenges that may impact the district in the next three to five years:

Classroom size was mentioned by a staff member.

“From a parent prospective, if you have not seen the elementary class rooms, in particular, they are not used like they were when we were in school,” said Tonya Mayer. “There’s not just desks like before; there are center locations, they have all of these supplies in there and there’s just no room. I walked into a classroom and I just could not believe all of the stuff that they have to have now. And at the high school they are offering more classes so there’s more teachers, periods during the day and more rooms.”

“Advancements in technology and the need to stay current with technology,” said Hemingford Staff Member Todd Westover. Changes that need to be made in the facility such as an elevator for the elementary building, teacher shortages, increasing gas prices and the effect that will have on the district.”

“Our group talked about enrollment and how that fluctuates,” said Hemingford Elementary Principal Eric Arneson. “We tied that in with student involvement in activities; sometimes activity participation is low because there are just not as many students. We also talked about housing, when we have jobs available we don’t always have housing for those people to move into the community. If they are working here but living in a different community then they may not send their kids to our school which then goes to that enrollment issue.”

“Meeting the needs of most of our students,” said Roger Davies. “Is a college education necessary for 20 to 50 percent of our kids? Let’s find something else for them to do on a vocational level. We need to spend some time on surveys to find out what we need as far as facilities for our school. We went through a planning stage the past couple of years and that didn’t pan out very well as there were a number of mistakes made. We need to correct those and start over. There is no one that says that we do not need more classrooms. Another thing that we need is community involvement like this. We have not seen a meeting with this turnout in quite a while.”

“Administration transitioning out, economic challenges, handicap accessibility and space were some of the things that we talked about,” said Hemingford Staff Member Josh Dean. “Parent involvement in activities and on the flip side of the helicopter parents are also some of the challenges that we discussed.”

“Our largest discussions were about the facilities as well and how we have outgrown the space,” said Hemingford Staff Member Gina Jespersen. “Teacher shortage is a concern also; having a desire to come to Hemingford and live in Hemingford. We also had a great deal of discussion about the facility needing to be safe from the threats that are coming with the change in times.”

“The main thing we talked about was student involvement,” said Hemingford Student Gavin Bell. “All of our extracurricular activities seem like they are getting smaller and smaller so trying to raise those numbers.”

Hemingford School Board President Justin Ansley released a video via YouTube thanking the community and staff members for sharing their concerns and thoughts.

“We look forward to developing a strategic plan that will help propel our district to great heights in the future,” said Ansley. “We look forward to sharing this plan with you when it is completed. I would like to thank the entire community as well as our staff for your patients as we have had to overcome some major hurdles. Yes there have been issues that the district has had to work through. We have a new administrate assistant, Kristy Hanks that is working diligently to get things straightened out and are back on track.”

“We apologize if you have felt like your concerns or questions were not recognized, we hear you,” said Ansley. “We are excited to welcome Dr. Miller to Bobcat Nation as Superintendent this fall. We believe that Dr. Miller will rebuilt communication pathways amongst staff, community members, and families. We are also excited to have him on our team as we work towards achieving the goals set out by the strategic plan that is being developed.”

“As an entire administrative team, moving forward, our main priority is to improve communication as well as resolution,” he said. “The administrative team at Hemingford Public Schools will be putting a priority on concern resolution; meaning that if you have a concern arise you are able to seek resolution directly with the staff member concerned first and then the administrative team if necessary. Not only to have your concern heard but to have a clear resolution plan set in place that will ensure the success of students and a district as a whole.”

“Rest assured our district is strong,” said Ansley. “We are excited to move forward and build an even better Bobcat Nation for our students. Students are the reason that we are all here doing what we do. They are the most important. As a board we will continue to work together to help build brighter futures for the students at Hemingford Public Schools.”

“I would like to conclude by reminding the public that the school boards only direct like of communication with the community is through board meetings,” said Ansley. “All of our board meetings are open to the public and are advertised in the local paper, on the school website and on the monthly school calendars. We invite you to come and hear information first hand. Thank you again for your continued support of Bobcat Nation.”

