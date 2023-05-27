Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Community Wide Garage Sales hosted by the Hemingford Chamber of Commerce will be on Saturday, June 3 this year.

The cost for this event for a single family garage sale is $10.

For a multi-family garage sale, the cost is $15.

12 have already signed up at the Hemingford Credit Union. The last day to sign up will be Thursday, June 1 for the Chamber Map or Wednesday, May 31 to be printed in The Ledger.

That doesn’t mean that you couldn’t still have a garage sale that day, your sale just won’t be on the lists.

The list will be printed in next weeks Ledger and can also be found on the Hemingford Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.