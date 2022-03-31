Concrete bin begins to smoke at Farmers Coop in Hemingford Monday

On Monday morning, March 28, employees of Farmers Coop noticed smoke coming from a concrete bin that contained black oil sunflowers. The Hemingford Volunteer Fire Department was called to assist as the sunflowers were removed from the bin via an access door on the side. The flowers were then put on the ground to inspect for any flames or damage before they were put into a flat storage building for temporary storage.
“Farmers Coop would like to thank the Hemingford Volunteer Fire Department for their timely response,” said Farmers Coop General Manager Bart Moseman.