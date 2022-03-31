 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Concrete bin begins to smoke at Farmers Coop in Hemingford Monday

  • 0
Farmers coop bin smoke

Following smoke coming from a bin Monday, Farmers Coop employees work to clean out the rest of the black oil sunflowers from pit A on Tuesday, March 29. Piles of flowers lay on the ground for inspection.

 Kay Bakkehaug

On Monday morning, March 28, employees of Farmers Coop noticed smoke coming from a concrete bin that contained black oil sunflowers. The Hemingford Volunteer Fire Department was called to assist as the sunflowers were removed from the bin via an access door on the side. The flowers were then put on the ground to inspect for any flames or damage before they were put into a flat storage building for temporary storage.

“Farmers Coop would like to thank the Hemingford Volunteer Fire Department for their timely response,” said Farmers Coop General Manager Bart Moseman.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News