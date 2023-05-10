“The Class of 2023 never truly grew up. We just learned how to act in public,” the class motto for the Hemingford High School Graduating Class of 2023. Although the author of the quote is anonymous, the statement is one that each of the graduates holds dear to their hearts.

The Hemingford High School Class of 2023 gathered in the gym on Saturday, May 6 at 2 p.m. to spend one last milestone together as a group of 33 young adults that had grown together for so many years. Proud parents, family, and friends were all seated inside and anxious to cheer for their favorite Bobcat.

The Hemingford Class of 2023 Salutatorian honor was given to Taren Hunter. He is the son of Riki Hunter and Shawn Hunter.

Hunter thanked his teachers, family and friends as well as offered some advice for the underclassmen, “Don’t worry so much about your grades. If you get all worked up about your grades then you won’t be able to enjoy school. Well, as long as you are not failing. Secondly, you should try to go out for activities like one act, track and speech because you never know what you might like until you go out and do stuff. Thirdly, you should try to become friends with whoever you can. You should never underestimate how powerful it is to have people that care for you and you can care for. I’d like to thank you all for these lovely 13 years at Hemingford Public School and I’d like to wrap up this speech and head back home for some well-deserved rest.”

Arielle Lawrence was named the Hemingford Class of 2023 Valedictorian. She is the granddaughter of Jeff and Julie Lawrence.

“Thank you for being here to celebrate with us, for us and behalf of yourself for helping getting us to this point,” said Lawrence. “Graduation is an occasion that is not entirely meant for the seniors that have endured 13 years to be able to be here but to the family, friends, faculty and community members that have watched us grow and have been there for us every step of the way. No words, speeches or amount of flowers we could give to each and every one of you can express the thanks and love that you should be receiving today and every day.”

“To the Class of 2023, what a whirlwind, rollercoaster, loop de loop experience this has been. Remember when we were little tykes, thinking that this day would never come and being jealous of the senior class every day? Guess what? We’re here now.”

“Nothing will ever dwindle the memories, friendships or laughs that I have experienced at Hemingford High,” said Lawrence. “You’ve taught me more than I could have ever imagined but I am grateful for every minute of it. Thank you.

Graduating seniors Avery Davies and Brinna Phillips took turns telling class memories and highlights from the past 13 years.

Following their speech, the graduates took to the crowd to pass out flowers to parents, teachers, family, and members of the community.

The slideshow filled with childhood photos of each student was up next along with pictures from moments throughout their years at Hemingford.

Following the slideshow, diplomas were handed by members of the Hemingford School Board as names were read by HHS Principal Misty Curtis.

The graduates switched their tassels from the right to the left side of their caps as they were introduced as the Graduating Class of 2023 before forming a line outside so that everyone in attendance could offer their congratulations. The graduates loaded on to a flatbed trailer and they were pulled around town to wave to the community in celebration of their accomplishment. Congratulations HHS Class of 2023.