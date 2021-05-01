Connecting rural Nebraskans

Mobius has laid down 400-route miles of fiber. Route miles are the number of miles that are spanned by a telecommunications network. They are the total geographic distance between cities or other terminal points.

Within the 400 route miles Mobius has been able to take fiber to the small rural towns of Crawford and Whitney, as well as to Agate Fossil Beds, and to the Sanders’ ranch.

“We are very proud of what we have done and continue to look for ways to continue deploying fiber in rural Nebraska,” Mayer said.

Mobius has just recently taken fiber to Belmont, Nebraska, a community of eight people, 11 miles southeast of Crawford.

GOVERNMENT HELP

With the high cost of laying a mile of fiber, Mobius has taken advantage of money from the CARES Act and is hoping there will be more coming in the future.

“We were awarded $1,344,400 in DED Cares Act Grants in 2020,” Mayer said. “With it, we deployed over 75 miles of fiber to the home and connected approximately 100 homes/businesses. We had a 25% match but with increased costs it was closer to 50% match.”