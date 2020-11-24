Connecting safely during the Thanksgiving Holiday

Eighteen additional COVID-related deaths have been reported in the Panhandle since publishing last week’s Ledger.

The following COVID-related deaths in the Panhandle were reported on Thursday, Nov. 19: Box Butte County female in her 80s, Dawes County male in his 80s, Grant County male in his 70s, Kimball County male in his 60s, Morrill County male in his 80s, Scotts Bluff County: Two females: one in her 60s and one in her 90s, Two males: one in his 60s and one his 70s, Sheridan County: two females in their 80s.

Five deaths were reported on Friday, Nov. 20: a Cheyenne County male in his 70s, two Morrill County males, one in his 60s and one in his 90s, a Scotts Bluff County male in his 60s, and a Sheridan County male in his 90s.

Two deaths were reported on Monday, Nov. 23: a Cheyenne County female in her 70s and a Kimball County female in her 90s have both recently passed away.

This brings the total deaths in the Panhandle to 49.

“We wish to express our sincerest condolences in the passing of the Panhandle residents. We send their friends and loved ones peace and comfort during their time of loss,” expressed Kim Engel, Panhandle Public Health District Director.