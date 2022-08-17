County Weed News

The Box Butte County Weed Control Authority as part of the Panhandle Research Integration for Discovery Education (PRIDE) Weed Management Area will be doing control work on selected sites of the Niobrara River, Box Butte Creek, Sand Canyon Creek, Snake Creek, and Spring Creek in Box Butte County. Control work will be performed from Sept. 1, 2022, through June 30, 2023.

The services will be provided at no cost to the landowners within the targeted areas. Landowners not interested in this program are encouraged to call the Box Butte County Weed Superintendent, Brett Lauder, at 308-760-3701. Those not participating in the project should have a weed management plan for the control of noxious weeds that has been approved by the Box Butte County Weed Control Authority prior to the start time of the special project.

“PRIDE received word that we were approved for a grant to spray river beds in Box Butte, Sioux, Dawes, Sheridan, Garden, Deuel, and Cheyenne Counties,” said Lauder. “Box Butte County will be getting $90,000 from the state to control noxious weeds on any waterways for this next fiscal year. We had a helicopter come in in June to survey the Niobrara River and will be back in September to do a bunch of work.”

Section 2-965, Reissue Revised Statutes of Nebraska, provides a control authority may direct and carry out projects of control for one or more specific noxious weeds without individual notice as prescribed in section 2-265 if the control authority has caused publication of notice of such project.

Lauder took over the position this year and has been busy spraying the county trying to control noxious weeds.

“It’s pretty obvious that nothing has been done in the ditches in 5-6 years,” said Lauder. “There were three different days this year that I filled up a 300 gallon tank to make it to Marsland to talk to some landowners up there and that 300 gallons wouldn’t even last until I got there because so much needs sprayed.”