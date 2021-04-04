Crack filling to begin on county road projects

There has been a setback on construction work on the road near the Box Butte County Reservoir.

Hein Construction notified Box Butte County Road Superintendent Barb Keegan they have had equipment failure.

“They hope to be back out on Monday (April 5) to finish up Sheridan County and then start Box Butte County on Tuesday,” Keegan said.

Box Butte County and Sheridan County have contracted with Hein Construction out of Fairbury to complete the crack filling project on County Road 70 north of Hemingford.

“We are going from the dam to the Hemingford corporate limits and then the Village of Hemingford will pick it up from there on into town. Then we will move it on over to the Hemingford cemetery road and we are contracted for that,” Keegan said.

“We have budgeted $40,000 for this project so we will go as far as that will take us.”

Area residents need to be on the lookout for the construction zone and use caution when approaching.

“There may be some traffic delays so please drive carefully,” Keegan said.

The length of the project will depend on the weather.