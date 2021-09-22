Crawford Post fire considered 100% contained

On Thursday, September 16, the Hemingford Volunteer Fire Department pagers went off at 14:07 announcing that the Crawford Fire Department was requesting Mutual Aid for a fire five miles south of Crawford on Highway 2/71.

“What seemed like a typical fire call turned into seven consecutive 12-hour shifts on the Post Fire,” said Hemingford Volunteer Fire Department member Barb Keegan.

Over the course of the incident, more than 300 personnel deployed from across the state as well as South Dakota, Kansas, Wyoming, Colorado, Utah, and Oregon to contain the Post Fire. “We are grateful to all the federal, state, and local firefighters and first responders who worked and continue to work around the clock to protect northwest Nebraska,” U.S. Forest Service District Ranger Tim Buskirk said in a press release. “It is a privilege to work with the men and women who put their skills to work — and their lives at risk — to protect fellow Nebraskans and the community.”

The wildfire that burned for over a week near Crawford is now 100% contained.