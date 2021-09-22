Crawford Post fire considered 100% contained

On Thursday, September 16, the Hemingford Volunteer Fire Department pagers went off at 14:07 announcing that the Crawford Fire Department was requesting Mutual Aid for a fire five miles south of Crawford on Highway 2/71.
“What seemed like a typical fire call turned into seven consecutive 12-hour shifts on the Post Fire,” said Hemingford Volunteer Fire Department member Barb Keegan.
Over the course of the incident, more than 300 personnel deployed from across the state as well as South Dakota, Kansas, Wyoming, Colorado, Utah, and Oregon to contain the Post Fire. “We are grateful to all the federal, state, and local firefighters and first responders who worked and continue to work around the clock to protect northwest Nebraska,” U.S. Forest Service District Ranger Tim Buskirk said in a press release. “It is a privilege to work with the men and women who put their skills to work — and their lives at risk — to protect fellow Nebraskans and the community.”
The wildfire that burned for over a week near Crawford is now 100% contained.
The Post Fire burned more than 5,444 acres, according to information released by the Pine Ridge Ranger District of the Nebraska National Forests & Grasslands and the Crawford Volunteer Fire Department. Officials released that the fire, which started on Monday, September 13, had started by lightning and had been contained earlier in the week when it re-ignited due to high winds in the area, resulting in crews from throughout the region responding to battle the fire. The Post Fire was started by lightning and contained early last week but re-ignited late Wednesday night.
Members of the community of Hemingford, Alliance, Chadron, and around the area came together to donate water, Gatorade, food, and other supplies after the Hemingford, Chadron, and Crawford Fire Department put out a plea on social media asking for help supplying food and beverages to all of the extra man power that were stationed at the Crawford Fire Hall.
“While 15 members of the Hemingford Volunteer Fire Department used three vehicles to help prevent the spread of fire, the entire community came together to support the HVFD,” said Keegan.
“We can’t thank everyone enough for all of the water, food, personal care items and words of encouragement to get us through this event. Thank you also to our employers and families; we know our absence creates hardships in an ripple effect - the thank you’s we received from the property owners for helping to protect them go back to you for allowing us to leave on such short notice and for extended periods. Our appreciation goes out to everyone.”
On Saturday morning, a group of Hemingford residents got together at the Hemingford Public School to make and assemble 300 breakfast burritos that were delivered to the Crawford Fire Hall on Sunday morning. Donations were accepted from the community and children were asked to make cards and banners for the firefighters.
The West Side Events Center in Alliance hosted a VFD fundraiser night on Monday. Proceeds of nearly 200 meals went to support the Hemingford and Crawford Fire Departments.
The burn area received approximately 0.75 inches of rain during the night on Monday, September 20, which significantly helped crews throughout the evening and into the morning. On scene, three crews and 10 engines remain. All aircraft have been released.
The Type 4 Team will continue to monitor, strengthen containment lines, and mop-up over the next several days. Inside the fire, there are still pockets of unburned fuel that may continue to produce small, isolated smoke columns. This will likely continue for the next several days, and possibly weeks, until substantial moisture is received across the burned area.
In addition, officials expressed “sincerest thanks” to the City of Crawford and the surrounding communities.
“Thank you for hosting the incident command and all the first responders. We have clogged the roadways, woven throughout the fairgrounds and park, and appreciate all your patience as we dealt with the fire,” Crawford VFD Fire Chief Brian Prosser said.
Official also expressed thanks to “each and every person that supported this incident. Whether that was through a food, supply, or monetary donation or your time feeding personnel and keeping facilities clean, the outpouring of support was overwhelming and greatly appreciated.