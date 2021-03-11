Creating art to help others

Kindergartners worked on air dry coil bowls Thursday, March 4 for fun and to help the hungry in Hemingford.

“It’s a project for a pilot club, the Arts and Culture Club,” club member and Hemingford senior Kylie Mandiola said as she helped in art teacher Millicent Butler’s class.

The goal of the club is to provide opportunity for students to express their creativity and learn about other cultures around the world.

One of the club’s first community activities is the Empty Bowls Project.

Empty Bowls in a global grassroots organization that fights hunger at the local level, Hemingford k-12 art teacher Millicent Butler said. Artists and artisans, including students, make ceramic bowls that are donated to the fundraiser, and then a soup supper is held, however due to the COVID-19 pandemic the club decided to add soup mixes into the bowls. The bowls will be sold for $20 a bowl. Donors receive the bowl and meal, and all proceeds go to the local food pantry in Hemingford.