Crew readies Hemingford Garden for new plants

Volunteers showed up at the Hemingford Community Care Center Pray Garden on Friday, June 3, to help clear out the flower beds.

The Garden Club received a grant and funds from the Village of Hemingford to help maintain the garden that has been looked after for years by Jodine Sorensen and other volunteers. She was unable to help with the garden last year as she had knee surgery so the garden club was started.

“Thank you to all of those that helped at the Care Center Community Garden on Friday to prepare the site for new planting,” said volunteer Susan Winten. “Thanks to the diehards that stayed the entire day; wow a lot of work was accomplished.

A crew from the Nebraska Arboretum will be in town with new plants on Saturday, June 11. The public is welcome to bring their gardening tools to help plant starting at 10 a.m.

