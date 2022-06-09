 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Crew readies Hemingford Garden for new plants

  • 0
1-Jodine Sorensen.jpg

Longtime Hemingford Prayer Garden Volunteer Jodine Sorensen spent the day preparing the garden at the Hemingford Community Care Center for new plants that will arrive on Saturday.

Volunteers showed up at the Hemingford Community Care Center Pray Garden on Friday, June 3, to help clear out the flower beds.

The Garden Club received a grant and funds from the Village of Hemingford to help maintain the garden that has been looked after for years by Jodine Sorensen and other volunteers. She was unable to help with the garden last year as she had knee surgery so the garden club was started.

284610594_851895349534960_1321636868339088539_n_1.jpg

A community member removes the dead branches from the garden at the Hemingford Community Care Center. The work was done ahead of new plants arriving this weekend.

“Thank you to all of those that helped at the Care Center Community Garden on Friday to prepare the site for new planting,” said volunteer Susan Winten. “Thanks to the diehards that stayed the entire day; wow a lot of work was accomplished.

Carolyn Phillips.jpg

Carolyn Phillips works in the Hemingford Community Care Center garden to prepare for new plants arriving this weekend.

A crew from the Nebraska Arboretum will be in town with new plants on Saturday, June 11. The public is welcome to bring their gardening tools to help plant starting at 10 a.m.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

68th Alumni Banquet held in gym

68th Alumni Banquet held in gym

The Hemingford Alumni Association invited alumni to reconnect with old friends and classmates during the 68th Alumni Banquet on Saturday, May …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News