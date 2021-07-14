Crops damaged by Friday's storm

Hail in Hemingford reached sizes around golf ball size and continued to grow as it traveled.

“Here in Alliance it was the huge hail that did the most damage to cars, houses, and trees,” Thomas noted. “But that huge hail is not what does the most damage to crops. It was the three-quarter inch hail that was driven in by 50 to 60 mph wind that just shreds crops to ribbons.”

“There isn’t as much of the big hail and it just kind of plops down and most likely misses the crops but that little stuff just comes in sheets and with strong winds it will just take out a whole field,” Thomas said. “Some sunflower crops, alfalfa, and dry edible bean fields were also demolished along with wheat and corn fields.”

Power was knocked out in both Hemingford and Alliance during at least one of the storms.

Jeremy and Lacy Hitchcock live nine miles and had severe damage to their home and property. Siding on their home was filled with holes and the roof was damaged. The power pole feeding power to their home broke off and they lost power.