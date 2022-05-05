Crowning the Hemingford High School 2022 Prom Royalty

The Hemingford High School Prom was held on Saturday, April 30 in the Multipurpose Hall at the Box Butte County Fairgrounds. The theme this year was Ancient Greece. Nearly 90 students enjoyed a “Heavenly Night with the Greek Gods!” The hall was decorated with columns, greenery, flowers and lots of twinkling lights to make the special occasion a memorable one for sure.
The 2022 Hemingford High School Prom Royalty is pictured, from left: Sophomore Attendants-Drew Varner and Mikayla Kumpf, King-Hunter Jordan, Queen-Aly Turek, Senior Attendants-Kamryn Ash and Bayden Solberg, Junior Attendants- Hunter Wyland and Arielle Lawrence, and Senior Attendant Sarina Radspinner.
The Crown Bearers pictured are Chase Grimes and Paislee Thompson.