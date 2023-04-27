The theme this year was A Night In Tokyo complete with cherry blossoms, twinkling lights and a Japanese Shrine. There were around 120 in attendance for the dance with post prom in the gym following.

“The only thing I’m willing to stay up until three of four in the morning for anymore is sponsoring the after prom party,” said Hemingford Post Prom Committee Member Valery Bell. “Getting to watch these kids cut loose and have so much fun is a highlight every year. Thank you to everyone who helped make this year a success.”