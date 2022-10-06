CSC alumni can connect with current students

CHADRON – The Chadron State Alumni and Foundation Office, in conjunction with Chadron State College, has launched ConnectCSC, a resource for students to network with CSC alumni.

ConnectCSC is an online platform connecting alumni and students so they can build meaningful relationships and purposeful engagement through career and professional development, as well as job opportunities.

Chadron State Foundation CEO Ben Watson said generations of alumni, from all corners of the world, often share that the relationships within the CSC community make the college special.

“Alumni speak of faculty and staff going the extra mile to help them succeed and share memories of old friends and times past. ConnectCSC aims to extend the opportunity to build and sustain relationships within the CSC community,” Watson aid. “Geography will always be a challenge at CSC. Many students are unable to cross 10th Street and see people working in career fields that match their aspirations. It’s difficult for underrepresented students to find others who look like them in Chadron. Through ConnectCSC, our students can connect with diverse alumni in diverse careers across the globe.”

Watson said students can leverage the wisdom and experience of alumni by connecting with those who can help them with internships, career path exploration, professional development, and structured mentoring. ConnectCSC’s integrated job search functions include Handshake and WayUp, designed to benefit students and alumni looking to take the next step in their careers.

Creating and fostering relationships is facilitated through integrated video meetings, messaging tools, and a curated networking experience that connects users based on academic discipline, interests, and experience.

Signing up is simple and users can synchronize their ConnectCSC and LinkedIn profiles. A tutorial is available online. To learn more, contact the CSC Alumni office at 308-432-6366.