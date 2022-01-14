 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CSC announces Dean's List
Chadron State College has announced that 341 students met requirements for the Dean's List for Fall 2021 by earning at least a 3.5 grade point average. To qualify, students must have completed at 45 credit hours, be enrolled in 12 credit hours of coursework, be seeking their first bachelor's degree, and have no incomplete grades during the semester. Hometowns listed reflect the student's preferred home address.

The following students listed are residents of Box Butte County:

Hemingford

Danea Hanson

Alliance

Aubrey Garrett

Julissa Gomez

Cade Stephenson

Jace Stumpff

Hannah Weare

Emma Pendleton

Dylan Sward

Katrina Ensign

Kyndal Paterakis

Chadron State College, which was founded in 1911, is the only four-year, regionally-accredited college in the western half of Nebraska. As a public institution with its roots in teacher education, Chadron State takes pride in its accessibility and affordability. Nearly 3,000 undergraduate, graduate and online students currently attend Chadron State and its curriculum has grown to offer programs and courses in more than 50 majors and endorsements and eight master's degree programs.

