CSC students, employees have a Friday afternoon to remember

CHADRON – Chadron State College students and employees were directed to evacuate Friday afternoon following a call to the Call Center saying a bomb was on campus. For students who did not have a place to go, the Housing and Residence Life accommodated students at the Assumption Arena on East Third Street.
Director of Housing Austen Stephens said a total of 119 people signed in. He thanked Campus Security for retrieving some essential items including prescription drugs and chargers for medical devices for students. He also acknowledged CSC employees who welcomed students into their homes.
For the next five hours, an average of 50 students were present playing basketball, cornhole, and other games while law enforcement officials searched campus to determine if a device was in place or they could declare the campus clear, according to Stephens
Stephens said staff and representatives of St. Patrick's church provided board games, chairs, and tables to help students be comfortable and entertained. Chadron High School Principal Jerry Mack provided basketballs and CSC provided food.
Additionally, Stephens said the Eagle Theater offered a free movie night in addition to the regularly scheduled event on Sunday.
“The theater was flexible, in light of the emergency, allowing students to bring their assistance animals as long as they were under proper control,” Stephens said.
Osvaldo Cano of Oshkosh, Nebraska, said he appreciated CSC providing food and beverages and a safe environment.
Caydince Groth of Cheyenne, Wyoming, said even though she had to leave her assistance animal behind in the residence halls she was impressed with the organized manner of the evacuation.
While awaiting word for the campus to be cleared, Stephens said Amy Carnahan, a graduate student in Student Affairs, researched the possibility of overnight accommodations at the Chadron Volunteer Fire Department facility on West Eighth Street and the 4H Building at the Dawes County Fairgrounds, if needed.
“I would not be surprised if other businesses and individuals were willing to pitch in and open doors to students. We live in a great community,” Stephens said. “Everyone from President Rhine to emergency responders to Housing staff were marveling at the calm and timely response from students. Their cooperation was essential during a situation like this. We were so proud of our students during this incident.”
The campus was determined safe at 7:47 p.m. Students were able to return to their rooms and work resumed. The men’s and women’s basketball games against CSU-Pueblo scheduled for Friday were played on Sunday.