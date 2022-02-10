CSC students, employees have a Friday afternoon to remember

Osvaldo Cano of Oshkosh, Nebraska, said he appreciated CSC providing food and beverages and a safe environment.

Caydince Groth of Cheyenne, Wyoming, said even though she had to leave her assistance animal behind in the residence halls she was impressed with the organized manner of the evacuation.

While awaiting word for the campus to be cleared, Stephens said Amy Carnahan, a graduate student in Student Affairs, researched the possibility of overnight accommodations at the Chadron Volunteer Fire Department facility on West Eighth Street and the 4H Building at the Dawes County Fairgrounds, if needed.

“I would not be surprised if other businesses and individuals were willing to pitch in and open doors to students. We live in a great community,” Stephens said. “Everyone from President Rhine to emergency responders to Housing staff were marveling at the calm and timely response from students. Their cooperation was essential during a situation like this. We were so proud of our students during this incident.”

The campus was determined safe at 7:47 p.m. Students were able to return to their rooms and work resumed. The men’s and women’s basketball games against CSU-Pueblo scheduled for Friday were played on Sunday.