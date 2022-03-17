Current Bayard schools superintendent Miller named to Hemingford post

Hemingford Public Schools officially has a new superintendent — Travis Miller of Bayard, effective July 1.

A committee consisting of Hemingford school board members Justin Ansley, Trish Schumacher and Blanche Randolph proposed the Hemingford superintendent contract to Travis Miller during the school board meeting on Monday, March 14.

“This is the offer that was made to Dr. Miller and accepted,” said Board President Ansley.

Several changes were made to the current contract before it was finalized and accepted by Miller.

“The offer that we made to Dr. Miller does not include any fringe benefits, no health benefits of any kind so that changed the contract drastically in that regard,” said Ansley. “The proposed salary is $145,000 a year with no health insurance.”

Miller requested that those benefits not be included in the contract. The $145,000 will be paid in 12 equal monthly payments starting in August. The contract is for one year and expires June 20, 2023.

A slide was shown to the board and those present during the meeting of the superintendents' salaries in the area. The Alliance Public Schools superintendent contract was at the top of the list at $206,560 with $18,175 in benefits and Kimball Public Schools at the bottom at $112,500 with $22,664 in benefits. Other area schools listed were Bridgeport at $168,893 with $30,949 in benefits, Hay Springs at $145,000 with $25,433 in benefits, Chadron at $146,985 with $48,720 in benefits and Bayard (where Miller is currently the superintendent) at $144,460 with $17,574 in benefits.

“We tried to stay comparable to what schools in our area were at,” said Ansley.

He noted that current Hemingford Superintendent Charles Isom was hired four years ago at $110,000 with $26,445 in benefits.

“I’d like to point out that Mr. Isom has very graciously never taken a raise in the four years that he has been here,” he said. “Every time we have talked about a raise, he said he was happy with where he was at. That has been a savings to the district and has been appreciated. If we had been doing a two percent increase every year then the next year’s contract would be at $145,511 plus the health insurance benefits, which would put us at $171,500. So the $145,000 with no fringe benefits is pretty legitimate.”

“This puts up back in the array of what we need to be with our area schools,” said Ansley. “One thing that we always talk about during teacher negotiations is trying to stay in the middle of the array so that we are competitive with everyone around us. That’s what we are trying to do here. We also tried to mirror what we have been doing with the teacher contracts as far as PTO (paid time off), instead of vacation and bereavement days and all of the other subsections.”

The board accepted the contract unanimously. The contract is available for public review at hemingfordschools.org.

“He will be a great fit,” Isom said. “He comes with years of experience and knowledge.”

“The whole board thinks that he will be a great fit,” added Ansley.

In an interview with the Star-Herald, Miller said, “I’m incredibly honored and humbled to join Hemingford Public Schools and look forward to working with everybody there to continue the traditions of excellence.”

The July 1 start date gives him an opportunity to get to know the community and staff ahead of the school year, Miller said.

“For a new superintendent, July and first part of August is really your opportunity to start getting to know the community and your staff — starting to build relationships with people,” Miller said. “It’s also the beginning of getting a sense of the vision and shared commitments of the community around the school.”

The Hemingford School Board is hosting a strategic planning meeting to establish a new vision for the district and have invited Miller to attend. The public meeting was held Thursday, March 17 at 6:30 p.m. in the big gym.

“That’s a real opportunity for me to have a sense of the community and the board’s commitments and desires moving forward,” Miller said. “I think my role as the superintendent-elect will be to meet people and just listen intently and take notes to learn as much as I can.”

Lauren Brant contributed to this report.

