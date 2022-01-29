 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Darold A. Newblom Foundation Scholarships applications available
Darold A. Newblom Foundation Scholarships applications available

Wally A. Seiler has announced that the Darold A. Newblom Foundation is now accepting applications for grants and scholarships which will be given by the foundation in May, 2022. Seiler serves as Secretary-Treasurer for the foundation which was established under the terms of the Last Will and Testament of the late Mr. Newblom.

The bulk of the Newblom Estate was given to the foundation to support activities for the moral, mental, intellectual and physical development of young men and women in Box Butte and Dawes Counties, Nebraska; to provide scholarships in assisting students in obtaining an education; and to assist in the founding, equipping and maintaining of associations or institutions engaged in the advancement of learning. This year will be the thirty-second year during which grants and scholarships from this foundation have been given.

Individuals whose educational plans and organizations whose goals coincide with the purposes for which this foundation was established should obtain application forms from Seiler by calling him at (308) 760-4693.

Applications for all funds to be awarded this year must be submitted to the foundation’s Board of Directors by March 31, 2022. Any questions concerning the applying for support from this foundation should be directed to Seiler by telephone at the above phone number or by mail at his address, 1208 Laramie Avenue, Alliance, Nebraska.

Mr. Newblom, a native of western Nebraska, operated the family’s farm near Hay Springs, until poor health forced him to retire in 1980. Following his retirement, he moved to Alliance where he continued to reside until his death on December 15, 1988.

