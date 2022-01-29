Darold A. Newblom Foundation Scholarships applications available

Wally A. Seiler has announced that the Darold A. Newblom Foundation is now accepting applications for grants and scholarships which will be given by the foundation in May, 2022. Seiler serves as Secretary-Treasurer for the foundation which was established under the terms of the Last Will and Testament of the late Mr. Newblom.

The bulk of the Newblom Estate was given to the foundation to support activities for the moral, mental, intellectual and physical development of young men and women in Box Butte and Dawes Counties, Nebraska; to provide scholarships in assisting students in obtaining an education; and to assist in the founding, equipping and maintaining of associations or institutions engaged in the advancement of learning. This year will be the thirty-second year during which grants and scholarships from this foundation have been given.

Individuals whose educational plans and organizations whose goals coincide with the purposes for which this foundation was established should obtain application forms from Seiler by calling him at (308) 760-4693.