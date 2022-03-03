Dates announced for 2022 Chadron Festival of Quilts

Chadron Festival of Quilts chairperson Gail Turbiville announced that April 1, 2, and 3 are the dates for the 2022 Quilt Show. The show will be held at the Assumption Arena in Chadron and the theme for this year’s show is Flowers of Hope. This theme is in the spirit of hope that our community can come together for this event. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the quilt show was cancelled in 2020 and 2021.

All area quilters are invited to enter quilts in the show. Check out the website for details and registration form. Registration of quilts will be held on Thursday, March 31 at the Assumption Arena from 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

“We are so excited to once again be hosting an area quilt show,” said Turbiville. “We are hopeful that the show this year will be filled with beautiful quilts for everyone to see. The theme, Flowers of Hope, reflects the optimism of the committee that there will be renewed enthusiasm for this event.”

“We will also have vendors to meet shopping needs of our attendees,” Turbiville added. “There will be many demonstrations and trunk shows by area quilters as well as the ever-popular quilters’ version of ‘strip poker.’ We have a unique Make and Take Class that will be happening on opening day of the show. And, of course, our beautiful raffle quilt will be available for viewing, the drawing for which, will be held on Sunday.”

Tickets will be available at the show.

The featured quilter is Valora Hammond from Hay Springs, Nebraska. Hammond will be on hand throughout the show to make various presentations and present the Make and Take project. Her projects will be available for viewing during the three days of the show. She was an educator with Janome for many years. Her creative style of fiber art is so unique.

“We are so fortunate to have a fiber artist of this caliber as our featured quilter,” said Turbiville.

All area quilters are encouraged to come to the quilt show, exhibit their quilts and bring your friends. It promises to be three days filled with everything q quilter dreams of.

Hours for show are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Information about the Chadron Festival of Quilts may be viewed at chadronfestivalofquilts.com.