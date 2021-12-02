Dave’s Pharmacy to be honored at the Seventh Annual Step Forward Awards

Nancy dedicated an extensive portion of her free time to making Nebraska City and the state a wonderful place to visit and live. She served as a pioneer for Nebraska women in volunteerism by being one of the first women to serve as a regent for the University of Nebraska and the first woman to join a Rotary Club. Nancy passed away in early 2021, but her legacy of community service will endure in Nebraska forever.

2021 Step Forward Award Honorees:

Adult Volunteer: Sandy Manfull – Grand Island

Sandy Manfull was nominated for her commitment to helping survivors of suicide loss. She devotes much of her time to eliminating the stigma surrounding mental illness and raising awareness about the need for hope in the Grand Island community.

Youth Volunteer Leadership: Mahika Kanchanam – Omaha

Mahika is a bright young woman who attends Millard North High School. She has taken the initiative to raise money for good causes, create masks and face shields for healthcare workers and encourage her peers to give back.

Veteran Volunteer: Jim Kuhn – Nebraska City