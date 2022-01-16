 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dawes County and Mobius Communications Company help bring fiber to rural residents
Joni Jespersen, Tonya Mayer-Mobius, Levi Grant, Vic Rivera, Jake Stewart-County Commissioners 

Mobius Communications Company has been awarded a grant implemented through the Nebraska Public Service Commission. Mobius has been awarded the Nebraska Broadband Bridge Act Grant. Mobius Communications submitted a grant for rural Dawes County in the amount of $1,975,000. Collaborating financially Mobius, Dawes County and the grant award in the amount of $987,500 will help deploy fiber to over 70 miles in rural Dawes County. 

This new fiber network will be delivered to remote rural residents in Dawes County; Mobius has been working diligently to provide connectivity to rural residents in Dawes County and surrounding areas in western Nebraska. 

Mobius Communications Company is proud to serve their customers from a local presence. The majority of the dollars spent on our services are kept in Nebraska. “We feel like we are Nebraskans working for the good of our state.” Stated Tonya Mayer, General Manager. 

