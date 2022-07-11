 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Deadline fast approaching to file for office

July 15 is the deadline for incumbents to file for the Village of Hemingford Board of Trustees and Aug. 1 is the deadline for non-incumbents to file.

The general election is set for November 8.

On Wednesday, May 18, Riki Hunter filed for Hemingford Village Board of Trustees.

Will Mahony filed for Hemingford Village Board of Trustees on Wednesday, June 29.

Hunter and Mahony join those listed on the Box Butte County Primary Candidate List. That list includes:

Hemingford School Dist. 10 Ward A: Troy A Turek, Micki Votruba

Hemingford School Dist. 10 Ward B: Justin Ansley, Joe Prochazka

Hemingford School Dist. 10 Ward C: Blanche Randolph

Box Butte County Sheriff: Tammy Mowry (Republican)

County Commissioner: Michael McGinnis (Republican), Brett Ditsch (Republican), Trish Johnston (Democrat)

County Attorney: Marissa Curtiss (Republican)

County Assessor: Michelle Robinson (Republican)

County Treasurer: Valery Bell (Republican)

Clerk of District Court: Kevin Horn (Republican)

County Clerk: Martie Burke (Republican)

Public Defender: Enet Somers-Dehaney (Republican)

Alliance School Board: Tim Kollars, Tim Richey, Edison Red Nest III

Alliance City Council: Mike Dafney, Russell Saito, Tearza Mashburm, Mara Andersen, Evan Mehne

