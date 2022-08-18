Demolition Derby closes out BBC Fair

The Box Butte County Fair Demolition Derby closed out the fair events on Sunday, Aug. 8 at the Grandstands in Hemingford.
How has the fair ended ever since most of us could remember? With loud cars crashing into each other in a muddy arena of course.
The 2022 Box Butte County Fair Demolition Derby was an exciting one for sure. The majority of the contestants were Box Butte County residents, which makes for a fun event when it comes to cheering for your favorite.
Participants competed in four different heats for a chance to win the grand prize of $7,000. Prizes were given to the winners of the full size, compact, hobo, and truck divisions. Mad Dog awards were also given along with an additional prize of $75 for the Mad Dog winner in each class.
“Nutrien Ag Solution sponsored this year’s Mad Dog for all four classes,” said Derby coordinator Mandy Whaley-Greve. “Thank you Justin Engelhaupt at Nutrien Ag Solutions for your sponsorship.”
Whaley-Greve’s coordinates the event in memory of her brother Chet Whaley.
Some of the items donated for prizes came from Car Quest, Bomgaars, Accent Chiropractor, and Red Beard Garage and Towing.
Winners of the 2022 Box Butte County Fair Demolition Derby:
Full Size 1st Main:
1st — Matt Honstein-Hemingford
2nd — Luke Honstein-Hemingford
3rd — Colt Frahm-Hemingford
4th — Paul Ray-Hemingford
Mad Dog — Luke Honstein
Compact Size 1st Main:
1st — Rayce Vogel-Hemingford
2nd — Aaron Korth-Alliance
3rd — Chase King-Alliance
Mad Dog — Rayce Vogel
Hobo Class:
1st — Jack Payne-Hemingford
2nd — Cade Payne-Hemingford
3rd — Keagan Hitchcock-Hemingford
4th — Kyle King-Alliance
Mad Dog — Keagen Hitchcock
Truck Class:
1st — Travis Wolfe-Torrington
2nd — Jason Brown-Alliance
Mad Dog — Jason Brown
Full Size 2nd Main:
1st — Kyle King-Alliance
2nd — Luke Honstein-Hemingford
3rd — Jeremy King-Alliance
4th — Paul Ray-Hemingford
Compact Size 2nd Main:
1st — Chase King-Alliance
2nd — Rayce Vogel-Hemingford
3rd — Aaron Korth-Alliance
Hobo — Grudge:
Winner took all — Jett Eggers-Hemingford