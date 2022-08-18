 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Demolition Derby closes out BBC Fair

  • 0
Demolition Derby closes out BBC Fair

The Box Butte County Fair Demolition Derby closed out the fair events on Sunday, Aug. 8 at the Grandstands in Hemingford.

How has the fair ended ever since most of us could remember? With loud cars crashing into each other in a muddy arena of course.

The 2022 Box Butte County Fair Demolition Derby was an exciting one for sure. The majority of the contestants were Box Butte County residents, which makes for a fun event when it comes to cheering for your favorite.

Participants competed in four different heats for a chance to win the grand prize of $7,000. Prizes were given to the winners of the full size, compact, hobo, and truck divisions. Mad Dog awards were also given along with an additional prize of $75 for the Mad Dog winner in each class.

“Nutrien Ag Solution sponsored this year’s Mad Dog for all four classes,” said Derby coordinator Mandy Whaley-Greve. “Thank you Justin Engelhaupt at Nutrien Ag Solutions for your sponsorship.”

People are also reading…

Whaley-Greve’s coordinates the event in memory of her brother Chet Whaley.

Some of the items donated for prizes came from Car Quest, Bomgaars, Accent Chiropractor, and Red Beard Garage and Towing.

Winners of the 2022 Box Butte County Fair Demolition Derby:

Full Size 1st Main:

1st — Matt Honstein-Hemingford

2nd — Luke Honstein-Hemingford

3rd — Colt Frahm-Hemingford

4th — Paul Ray-Hemingford

Mad Dog — Luke Honstein

Compact Size 1st Main:

1st — Rayce Vogel-Hemingford

2nd — Aaron Korth-Alliance

3rd — Chase King-Alliance

Mad Dog — Rayce Vogel

Hobo Class:

1st — Jack Payne-Hemingford

2nd — Cade Payne-Hemingford

3rd — Keagan Hitchcock-Hemingford

4th — Kyle King-Alliance

Mad Dog — Keagen Hitchcock

Truck Class:

1st — Travis Wolfe-Torrington

2nd — Jason Brown-Alliance

Mad Dog — Jason Brown

Full Size 2nd Main:

1st — Kyle King-Alliance

2nd — Luke Honstein-Hemingford

3rd — Jeremy King-Alliance

4th — Paul Ray-Hemingford

Compact Size 2nd Main:

1st — Chase King-Alliance

2nd — Rayce Vogel-Hemingford

3rd — Aaron Korth-Alliance

Hobo — Grudge:

Winner took all — Jett Eggers-Hemingford

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Raben receives Quilt of Valor

Raben receives Quilt of Valor

Surrounded by family and friends, Neil Raben received a Quilt of Valor during a ceremony at the Hemingford Memorial Park on the evening of Sat…

KAB: Green Acres

KAB: Green Acres

“Yell at them,” KAB Executive Director Kathy Worley told me as we paused to watch two women perusing lick tubs. Driving by with a packed picku…

Box Butte Queens Crowned

Box Butte Queens Crowned

The 2022 Box Butte County Fair Royalty was crowned on Wednesday night in Hemingford during the 66th annual fair queen contest.

Ian Munsick in concert

Ian Munsick in concert

The buzz and excitement started in February when Ian Munsick was announced as the headliner at the 97th Annual Box Butte County Fair.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News