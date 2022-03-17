Deputy Preston Walls quickly responds to 911 call of unresponsive baby

On Sunday, Jan. 23 Brigette Jespersen made the phone call to 911 that no mother wants to ever make. Her nine day old son Maverick was blue in the face and not breathing.

The story has a happy ending thanks to the quick reaction from Box Butte County Deputy Preston Walls. During the Village of Hemingford Board of Trustees meeting on Tuesday, March 15 Maverick’s parents, Aaron and Brigette Jespersen, his big sister Kynlee and his grandma Barbara Jespersen thanked Walls for his heroic actions.

“They were getting ready to take family photos,” explained Barbara. “Aaron was in the shower and Brigette and Kynlee were getting ready in the living room. Maverick had just finished his bottle and began aspirating on his milk. He was a very blue/purple baby who was not breathing.”

Brigette called 911 and the operator gave her some instructions on what to do to try to get him breathing until the rescue unit arrived.

“They could just not get him breathing,” said Barbara. “Ron and I were in Scottsbluff when Aaron called and I had a hard time visiting with him as he was in tears, but they were already on their way to Box Butte General. We have a wonderful volunteer fire department that was there as soon as they were able to be but Preston knocked on their door for a reason that day.”

Deputy Walls had just finished a shift when he heard the call come across the scanner. He was getting ready to go workout at The Body Shop but being a father of young children himself something told him to go check on the baby.

“He could have gone home to his children or carried on with his workout but he made the decision to go to that door,” said Barbara.

In his workout clothes, he knocked on the door and said, “Give me the baby.”

Not knowing who he was, the frantic parents gave Walls the baby and he went into action, performing CPR.

“God sent him to their door that day,” Barbara said. “Preston worked on him until the rescue crew could get there and then he was taken to BBGH where he was there from Sunday until Wednesday. He is now on oxygen from aspirating from his milk, but he is alive.”

“So thank you,” said Brigette, as she fought back the tears.

Maverick Quinn was born on January 14, a few weeks before his due date and weighed just five pounds. He is now gaining weight and growing stronger each day.

“He is a miracle,” said Barbara. “How do you repay someone that saved the life of your baby? There’s never enough that we could say or do to thank you.”

The family wanted to do something to publicly thank him for being their hero. They also gave him a card and gift card so that he could treat his family to a nice dinner.

“Preston is an amazing individual,” said Village Board President John Annen.

“I appreciate it,” said Walls. “It really is a group effort but in that situation you really only have so many seconds or minutes. Mom and dad got on the phone when they recognized that something was wrong and got ahold of who they needed to and not everybody might try to do that. Some try to figure out what they could do first so I’m thankful that they called. The Hemingford Fire crew was right behind me.”

“Everyone did great, we’re just so appreciative that you came to our door,” said Brigette. “The three minutes that it took for the rescue crew to get there and had you not showed up we could have had a different outcome.”

Brigette is the utility billing clerk with the Village of Hemingford and has plans to return from maternity leave next week.

“It would mean a lot that you saved a baby no matter whose baby it was but Brigette is family here,” added Annen. “We appreciate what you did very much; thank you.”

“I would like to go on record and say that Preston is one of the finest officers that I have ever worked with,” said Hemingford Police Chief Dusty Bryner. “He has always done more than was asked of him.”

Walls said, “The Village of Hemingford, everybody, has always treated me very well around here and I could not ask for a better place to work and be around.”

