Devon Worley Band kicks off Fur Trade Days with 'prairie rock'

Chadron’s Fur Trade Days commenced Thursday downtown as the Devon Worley Band took the stage during Bands on Bordeaux.

The live music and multiple food vendors stationed on First Street, between Main and Bordeaux streets.

Worley, who is the lead singer of the group that performs a soulful and edgy fusion of country and rock music, said her involvement in the music industry started as a little girl.

“My mom was constantly looking for things for me to do and when I was around 11, I started sitting in with bands in Minneapolis,” Worley said. “Doing one song every handful of months turned into doing one show every month and then a whole set.”

With some experience performing live, she decided to venture out on her own and start a band. Originally, the group was a country cover band and has evolved into performing more original music.

“Everyone’s unique sound kind of added to our new originals and it’s brought us to who we are today,” she said. “It’s been a lot of trial and error.”

Throughout her music career, Worley said she learned about her musical style, morphing from a country style to a country and rock montage that she calls “prairie rock.”

“I like to say our music is if Led Zeppelin and Willie Nelson had a baby and that baby grew up best friends with Eric Church,” she said.

The current band members have been gigging together for the past two years.

Last year, the band was scheduled as the final, encore concert, for the Bands on Bordeaux on July 7. However, weather required a change of venue indoors to the Nelson Physical Activity Center.

“We’re so excited that this is actually going to work out. We were apologetic last year and we want to be able to give them a good show outside,” she said. “It’s kind of like our redemption.”

Ahead of Thursday’s performance, the band huddled around, placing a closed hand into the center and shouting “decent,” a tradition they have before every show to perform a good show for the audience.

The public came out for the live music, sitting in lawn chairs, enjoying food and drinks as young children danced in front of the stage.

Chadron resident Ron Grant has attended Bands on Bordeaux since the event’s inception, saying it’s an opportunity to reconnect.

“It’s just a chance to get out for a social gathering,” Grant said. “I like the variety of food and a variety of music.”

He particularly enjoys attending the Bands on Bordeaux ahead of Fur Trade Days.

“You get to see people you haven’t seen for a long time, especially on Fur Trade weekend because of the reunions,” he said.

Bands on Bordeaux executive director Gabby Michna said organizing the event takes a team. She hopes the event unifies the public through music.

“What we hope the community is getting out of this is offering a central location that is an umbrella to connect people with music,” she said. “It brings people together from so many different walks of life.”

Michna hopes they are able to give back to the community by raising money to renovate the downtown venue with a permanent band shell, vendor booths and playground in the future.

“We have an entire vision for renovating this park and taking it over to give back to the community that way,” Michna said.

The summer live music series kicked off this year’s Fur Trade Days activities, with entertainment continuing Thursday evening at Second and Main street with Alexa Winston performing live from 9 p.m. to midnight.