 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Devon Worley Band kicks off Fur Trade Days with 'prairie rock'

  • 0
Devon Worley Band kicks off Fur Trade Days with 'prairie rock'

The community enjoyed an evening in downtown Chadron as the Devon Worley band performed for Bands on Bordeaux. The public enjoyed food and drink vendors and children danced to the music and played a variety of games.

 Lauren Brant, Star-Herald
Devon Worley Band kicks off Fur Trade Days with 'prairie rock'

Devon Worley takes a bow after performing a song with her band Thursday evening in downtown Chadron. Worley said they hope the public was entertained.

Chadron’s Fur Trade Days commenced Thursday downtown as the Devon Worley Band took the stage during Bands on Bordeaux.

The live music and multiple food vendors stationed on First Street, between Main and Bordeaux streets.

Worley, who is the lead singer of the group that performs a soulful and edgy fusion of country and rock music, said her involvement in the music industry started as a little girl.

Devon Worley Band kicks off Fur Trade Days with 'prairie rock'

Devon Worley takes a bow after performing a song with her band Thursday evening in downtown Chadron. Worley said they hope the public was entertained.

“My mom was constantly looking for things for me to do and when I was around 11, I started sitting in with bands in Minneapolis,” Worley said. “Doing one song every handful of months turned into doing one show every month and then a whole set.”

With some experience performing live, she decided to venture out on her own and start a band. Originally, the group was a country cover band and has evolved into performing more original music.

Devon Worley Band kicks off Fur Trade Days with 'prairie rock'

Lead singer Devon Worley leans against guitarist Jason Medvec during the band's live performance at Bands on Bordeaux in Chadron. The band returned after inclement weather moved their performance inside last year.

“Everyone’s unique sound kind of added to our new originals and it’s brought us to who we are today,” she said. “It’s been a lot of trial and error.”

People are also reading…

Throughout her music career, Worley said she learned about her musical style, morphing from a country style to a country and rock montage that she calls “prairie rock.”

Devon Worley Band kicks off Fur Trade Days with 'prairie rock'

Lead singer Devon Worley performs a variety of country and rock-inspired songs during the Bands on Bordeaux Thursday in Chadron. Worley has been around music since age 11 and created the band 12 years ago.

“I like to say our music is if Led Zeppelin and Willie Nelson had a baby and that baby grew up best friends with Eric Church,” she said.

The current band members have been gigging together for the past two years.

Last year, the band was scheduled as the final, encore concert, for the Bands on Bordeaux on July 7. However, weather required a change of venue indoors to the Nelson Physical Activity Center.

Devon Worley Band kicks off Fur Trade Days with 'prairie rock'

Devon Worley band guitarist Jason Medvec finds his groove during a performance for Bands on Bordeaux in Chadron Thursday.

“We’re so excited that this is actually going to work out. We were apologetic last year and we want to be able to give them a good show outside,” she said. “It’s kind of like our redemption.”

Ahead of Thursday’s performance, the band huddled around, placing a closed hand into the center and shouting “decent,” a tradition they have before every show to perform a good show for the audience.

The public came out for the live music, sitting in lawn chairs, enjoying food and drinks as young children danced in front of the stage.

Devon Worley Band kicks off Fur Trade Days with 'prairie rock'

The public congregated in downtown Chadron Thursday evening for the Bands on Bordeaux performance by the Devon Worley Band. The event included food and drink vendors.

Chadron resident Ron Grant has attended Bands on Bordeaux since the event’s inception, saying it’s an opportunity to reconnect.

“It’s just a chance to get out for a social gathering,” Grant said. “I like the variety of food and a variety of music.”

He particularly enjoys attending the Bands on Bordeaux ahead of Fur Trade Days.

Devon Worley Band kicks off Fur Trade Days with 'prairie rock'

The Devon Worley Band lead singer Devon Worley gets the audience excited during a live performance at Chadron's Bands on Bordeaux on Thursday, July 7. The live show kicked off Fur Trade Days.

“You get to see people you haven’t seen for a long time, especially on Fur Trade weekend because of the reunions,” he said.

Bands on Bordeaux executive director Gabby Michna said organizing the event takes a team. She hopes the event unifies the public through music.

“What we hope the community is getting out of this is offering a central location that is an umbrella to connect people with music,” she said. “It brings people together from so many different walks of life.”

Michna hopes they are able to give back to the community by raising money to renovate the downtown venue with a permanent band shell, vendor booths and playground in the future.

“We have an entire vision for renovating this park and taking it over to give back to the community that way,” Michna said.

The summer live music series kicked off this year’s Fur Trade Days activities, with entertainment continuing Thursday evening at Second and Main street with Alexa Winston performing live from 9 p.m. to midnight.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Digital Editor

Lauren Brant is a digital editor with the Star-Herald. She can be reached at lauren.brant@starherald.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Summer Reading Program Wraps Up

Summer Reading Program Wraps Up

Jellyfish, whales, and sharks have decorated the Hemingford Public Library throughout the month of June. The Summer Reading Program “Oceans of…

VFW hosts annual poker run

VFW hosts annual poker run

The Alliance VFW Post #1517 held their Annual “Ride for Veterans” Poker Run on Saturday, June 26. Nearly 100 participated in the event ranging…

Local wins Youth Choice Award

Local wins Youth Choice Award

Among the nearly 300 cars to participate in the High Plains Auto Club Rock ‘N’ Roll Father’s Day Classic Car Show a couple of weekends ago was…

Agency Silos

We’ve all seen silos. We are, after all, an agricultural state. Silo is also used to describe a major problem that exists in large corporation…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News