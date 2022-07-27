Diorama Food Booth Needs You

The Hemingford Chamber of Commerce and the Diorama Food Booth need you. They would like to reach out to the churches, church families, and businesses in Box Butte County for assistance. The Box Butte County Fair is officially here. The chamber is once again sponsoring the Diorama Food Booth but they need the community's help.

“As a bit of background, the Christmas Diorama, a beautiful, depiction of the life of Christ spanning nearly the length of three football fields, is displayed on the west edge of Hemingford each Christmas season,” said Chamber President Marcie Thomas. “This unique display is an awesome attraction for which our entire county can be proud. Of course there are costs involved in constructing, repairing and maintaining a scene of this magnitude. Proceeds from the Diorama Food Booth are the only source of revenue we have to sustain the Diorama.”

In order to enhance profitability of this fundraiser, the chamber is once again requesting the public's assistance in the following ways:

1. Donation of fruit pies to be sold at the Food Booth. Pies may be dropped off at Valor on Wednesday, Aug. 10, before 2 p.m. or at the Diorama Food Booth, located on the Fair Grounds Wednesday from 2 to 5 p.m. through Friday, Aug. 12.

2. Volunteers are needed to serve in the Food Booth on Wednesday through Saturday between the hours of 11 a.m. and 9 p.m.

If the public is able to help out by volunteering a few hours on one of those days, please call Lacy Covey at Valor.

“This is the only fundraiser we have for the Diorama,” said Thomas. “There is a lot that goes into upkeep and maintenance of it for us to enjoy it every Christmas season.”

The public is asked to consider eating at the Diorama Food Booth when they are enjoying the fair. Something new to the food booth this year is that they will be open after the evening shows.

“We’ll have pretty much the same menu as last year but we are looking at adding Polish dogs from Table Top Meats,” said Thomas. “We went through over 110 pounds of donated hamburger last year for the sloppy nachos alone.

“Come by to enjoy coffee and pie,” she added.

Thank you in advance for your help on this important community project.