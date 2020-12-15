Diorama highlights Christmas in community for 65th year

“That has been a powerful mission by the Chamber of Commerce for a long, long time,” Jespersen said. “It takes so many people to make this enormous endeavor successful. The Hemingford Chamber of Commerce is forever thankful for the continued dedication.”

The Christmas Diorama will be on display throughout the Christmas holiday. This diorama tells not only the story of Christmas, but also shows the Old Testament prophecy to the coming Messiah, as well as scenes of the life of Jesus.

The Diorama Food Booth at the fair is the main fundraiser, but they were unable to open the food booth this year due to COVID. There is an account at the Hemingford Community Federal Credit Union where people can donate to help with upkeep of this community treasure.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced the cancellation of many Christmas celebrations this year. Hemingford’s Believe celebration will be held online to limit community interaction and prevent the spread of the virus. Alliance has canceled its Christmas Parade.

Even church celebrations run the risk of having to change or cancel holiday services. No official announcements of that nature have been made yet but it’s a very real possibility.

2020 has been a difficult and unique year so it’s really no surprise that the holiday season will look a little different and unique as well. One thing that area residents and their families can do safely would be to drive through the diorama and see the true story of Christmas. Another thing that families all over can do would be to hop in the car, turn on some Christmas music, and drive around looking at the Christmas decorations. Checking out the Christmas lights is a favorite family tradition that may have been overlooked in recent years with the hustle and bustle of our busy lives.