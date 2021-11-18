Diorama Needs Your Help

The Hemingford Christmas Diorama has been put up for the 66th season. Although it’s not quite finished yet as the sign at the entrance is being rebuilt by the Hemingford Shop Class because it was damaged last season by the wind and some of the figures and lights aren’t all in place it’s still a spectacular sight to see.

Stage one of the Christmas Diorama was put up on Wednesday, November 10 by the WNCC Powerline Construction and Maintenance Technology Students. Dave Minich directed the volunteers with help from Chelsie Herian and a trailer provided by MCT Trucking. Transportation for the WNCC Students was provided by Hemingford Public Schools staff Sandy Haas-Transportation Director and Bus Driver-Jake Frost. Lunch for the volunteers was provided by the Hemingford Chamber of Commerce.

The life-sized display depicting Biblical scenes, spanning from creation to the resurrection of Christ, was the vision of the late Rev. William James Hoare. In 1955 he was inspired “to put Christ back in Christmas” as well as to draw citizens from all faiths to “work together in doing the job.”