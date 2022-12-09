Donate Locally

It’s December, the month for giving. Our mail is full of requests for donations to several national and international organizations. Many people use these donations for tax deductions, so they need to be made by year end.

Please remember that there are several local charities who are serving the people in need in our area. Where can you give in Box Butte County so your funds are serving our neighbors and your dollars are being spent in our community?

Santa’s Helpers – A tree is set up at Bomgaars. Pick a tag, buy and wrap a new $15-20 toy, attach the tag, and return it to Bomgaars by December 10. Invitations have been sent out to qualifying families, who must return postcards so gifts are set aside for their family. Families drive through the Eagles parking lot between 5:00-6:00 pm on Sunday, December 11. Help is needed to wrap gifts on December 11 beginning at 9:00 am at the Eagles. In addition to the tree at Bomgaars, new toys can be dropped off at Highland Park Care Center. Monetary donations can be mailed to Santa’s Helpers, PO Box 121, Alliance NE 69301. Call Karen, 308-762-8545, for more information.

Tree of Love – Not only do our children need gifts from Santa, so do the residents of our nursing homes. Tags suggesting gifts for people at Highland Park can be found on trees at Carter’s. Gifts should be returned by December 19. The Tree of Love for residents at the Hemingford Care Center is at Valor General Store. Gifts should be returned to the Hemingford Care Center by December 19.

Holiday Food Baskets – United Way coordinates the Thanksgiving and Christmas Food Basket Program. Donations may be made through your church, via the Santa Bucks program at Safeway, or mailed to United Way, P.O. Box 617, Alliance, NE 69301. Please note food baskets in the memo line. Donations of non-perishable, non-expired food items are welcome; contact your local church or United Way for more information. The Alliance Senior Center will be holding a pop-up food drive December 6-10 to collect items for the food baskets. Monetary donations will be used for any additional items needed, or to give gift certificates for perishables like meat and dairy products. Sign up to receive a food basket at www.uwwn.org/food2021.

St John’s Tree of Warmth – St John’s Lutheran Church at 2090 Emerson Avenue hands out mittens, gloves, scarves, hats, and socks for all ages when the people pick up their Holiday Food Baskets. Call 762-1883 to inquire about donating items for the Tree of Warmth.

Salvation Army – Drop your donations in the red kettles at Raben’s Market, Bomgaars, Grocery Kart, Carter’s, J&J Pitstop, or Git ‘n Split. Red kettle donations help people through grocery, prescription, utility, motel, and medical gas voucher assistance, as well as emergency services and stranded motorist assistance. These funds serve residents of Box Butte County and are distributed by Northwest Community Action Partnership (NCAP) and the Alliance Police Department. You can also drop off donations at First National Bank (FNBO) or give online at registertoring.com.

Neighbors Helping Neighbors– The City of Alliance has a utility assistance program for their customers who have delinquent bills subject to disconnect. City utility customers may donate to Neighbors Helping Neighbors by adding a one-time and/or recurring donation to their monthly utility bill. Those who elect to participate should complete the form on the City’s website, www.cityofalliance.net/419/Neighbors-Helping-Neighbors, and return it to the City. Funds are distributed by NCAP.

Heat Share — Black Hills Energy works with NCAP and the Salvation Army to provide emergency heating assistance to those unable to pay their company’s natural gas bill through a program called HeatShare. HeatShare is funded by the charitable giving arm of Black Hills Energy, its employees, and their customers.

Backpack Program – Half of the children in Box Butte County qualify for free/reduced lunch. They also qualify for the Backpack Program, allowing them to take home food for the weekend. Backpacks are distributed to the Alliance Public Schools, Hemingford Public Schools, and Head Start. To donate, send your check, payable to Backpack Program, to St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, PO Box 430, Alliance NE 69301. The Head Start Backpack Program is handled by St. John’s Lutheran Church, PO Box 70, Alliance NE 69301; checks payable to St. John’s with Head Start Backpacks in the memo line.

Community Table – People can eat free of charge at the Masonic Center, 123 W 3rd (use the Laramie Street door) Monday through Thursday, with a sack lunch for Friday. Donations for this program may be sent to Community Table, PO Box 5, Alliance, NE 69301, or to 1st Interstate Bank, 423 W 3rd, Alliance, NE 69301. Be sure to put Community Table on the memo line.

Northwest Community Action Partnership Extra Helpings Food Pantry or Hemingford Ministerial Association Food Pantry welcome donations. Monetary donations are used to purchase food at a discount from the Food Bank of the Heartland.

Many other organizations in Box Butte County would love to receive your donations. These include 501c3 nonprofits, foundations, and area churches. It is the season to be sharing, to be giving.