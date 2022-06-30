Donations exceed goal

Just four weeks ago the Hemingford Community Foundation (HCF) put out a challenge to members of the community of Hemingford. The committee for HCF was approached earlier this month with a challenge grant to the foundation. They were informed that they would receive a $10,000 grant from an anonymous donor if they could match that by asking the community to raise an additional $10,000.

The Hemingford community had exceeded the goal at $11,200 just three weeks after being challenged. Week three donations include:

Anonymous $500

Jim & Kim Reif $500

Mike & Tonya Mayer $200

Panhandle Coop $200

Larry & Marlene Snyder $100

Kyle, Kaitlyn, & Everly Kumpf $100

Riki Hunter $50

These funds will go towards Hemingford-specific projects, programs, and initiatives. Watch for exciting opportunities.

The board is comprised of Jessica Davies, April Delsing, Joni Jespersen, Will Mahony, Tonya Mayer, and Tabi Prochazka. They have been meeting monthly to serve the residents of Hemingford and the surrounding area by identifying and supporting the people, organizations, and projects that make Hemingford a great place to live, learn, work, and play. Strategic planning will occur soon, and we invite the community to reach out to any board members to discuss how the Foundation can be of service.

The Hemingford Community Foundation is an affiliate fund of the Oregon Trail Community Foundation. Visit their website at https://otcf.org/hemingford-community-foundation/.

