 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Donations pouring in for Hemingford Community Foundation

  • 0
Donations pouring in for Hemingford Community Foundation

The Buskirk Benefit for Lexi saw a huge turnout. The support of the community was overwhelming. Hemingford is there when people are in need, that's for sure. The Legionaries stepped up and served supper. Doug Anderson was the auctioneer and he really helped propel the benefit's fundraising. So many generous donors and so many giving people who purchased items and donated. Lexi and Chad Buskirk and their family are incredibly humbled and grateful.

The Hemingford Community Foundation has just $450 left to reach the goal.

“We are right at two weeks since our community received a very generous anonymous donation in the amount of $10,000 if we would match it,” said board member Jessica Davies. “Well, we are only $450 away from that goal. A big thank you to the following recent donors that have gotten us this far.”

Challenge Grant

Donations received since last Wednesday, June 8:

• In Memory of Al Visser - $525

• Tabi & Shad Bryner - $500

• Bob Delsing - $500

• Pat's Creative - $500

• Kenneth Von Bargen - $250

• Jessica & Adam Davies - $250

• April & Scott Delsing - $250

• Father Mike McDonald - $250

• Suzanne Walker - $150

People are also reading…

• Mandy Plog - $100

• MCT Trucking - $100

• MC Signs & Decals - $100

• Donna Engel - $100

• Sorensen Plumbing Company, LLC - $100

• Tommy’s Car Lot, Jamie Roes - $100

• Janelle Visser - $100

• Sara Williamson - $75

Remember, these funds will support Hemingford-specific projects, programs, and initiatives. Here's how you can donate:

• Online: https://www.aplos.com/.../Hemingford-Community-Foundation

• Mail: Hemingford Community Foundation, PO Box 444, Hemingford, NE 69348

• Drop-off: Mobius/Hemingford Telephone Company

The board is comprised of Jessica Davies, April Delsing, Joni Jespersen, Will Mahony, Tonya Mayer, and Tabi Prochazka. They have been meeting monthly to serve the residents of Hemingford and the surrounding area by identifying and supporting the people, organizations, and projects that make Hemingford a great place to live, learn, work, and play. Strategic planning will occur soon, and we invite the community to reach out to any board members to discuss how the Foundation can be of service.

The Foundation is an affiliate fund of the Oregon Trail Community Foundation. Visit their website at https://otcf.org/hemingford-community-foundation/.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

68th Alumni Banquet held in gym

68th Alumni Banquet held in gym

The Hemingford Alumni Association invited alumni to reconnect with old friends and classmates during the 68th Alumni Banquet on Saturday, May …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News