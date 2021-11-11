Dye named Nebraska Navy Admiral

Panhandle Blocks-Quilt of Valor group leader and founder Kathy Dye was recently awarded with a certificate and recognized as an Admiral of the Navy of the Great State of Nebraska. The certificate was signed by Governor Pete Rickets and given to Dye by Senator Tom Brewer following a large Quilt of Valor presentation in Gordon.

Admiral in the Great Navy of the State of Nebraska is the state of Nebraska's highest civic honor awarded to maybe one or two people a year.

The award certificate describes the honor in a deliberately tongue-in-cheek fashion:

“And I (Ricketts) do strictly charge and require all officers, seamen, tadpoles and goldfish under your command to be obedient to your orders as Admiral—and you are to observe and follow, from time to time, such directions you shall receive, according to the rules and discipline of the Great Navy of the State of Nebraska.”

The use of the title of admiral, instead of some other high-ranking military title, is a humorous reference to the fact that Nebraska has no navy.

“None of what I do from my end would happen if you guys didn’t do what you do on your end; or the Legions or the Riders,” said Dye as she pointed to a room full of Panhandle Block members.