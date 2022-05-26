Earlier this month Box Butte County voters took to the polls to vote in the primary election.

Hemingford voters headed to the Parish Hall at St. Bridget’s to vote. Poll workers Peggy Moser, Laura Weber, Marla Wade and Nancy Giorgi greeted them with smiles and friendly conversations.
“We never did see a big rush of people but it was steady,” said Moser.
There were no local races on the primary ballot so the turnout was as Election Commissioner Judy Messersmith expected with 1,502 of the 7,356 registered voters in Box Butte County.
“It was like I expected,” said Messersmith. “I expected a 17 percent turnout and it was 20 which is pretty normal when there was nothing local on the ballots.”
“The counties with all mail in elections have a bigger turnout because if you get your ballot at home then voters are more likely to vote and send it back,” she said.
Messersmith noted that some of the absentee ballots were not sent back in.
Primary Election results from Box Butte County:
Rep Congress Dist. 3:
Adrian Smith – 940
Mike Calhoun – 286
Rep Governor
Charles W. Herbster – 535
Jim Pillen – 448
Brett Linstrom – 146
Dem Congress Dist. 3:
David J. Else – 73
Daniel M. Wik – 71
Dem Governor:
Carol Blood – 115
Roy Harris – 36
State Board of Education:
Elizabeth Tegtmeier – 824
Pat Moore – 281
Locally
Messersmith noted she has no doubt that there will be a bigger voter turnout in the fall. She added that July 15 is the deadline for incumbents to file for the Village of Hemingford Board of Trustees and Aug. 1 is the deadline for non-incumbents to file.
The general election is set for November 8.
On Wednesday, May 18, Riki Hunter filed for Hemingford Village Board of Trustees.
Hunter joins those listed on the Box Butte County Primary Candidate List. That list includes:
Hemingford School Dist. 10 Ward A: Troy A Turek, Micki Votruba
Hemingford School Dist. 10 Ward B: Justin Ansley, Joe Prochazka
Hemingford School Dist. 10 Ward C: Blanche Randolph
Box Butte County Sheriff: Tammy Mowry (Republican)
County Commissioner: Michael McGinnis (Republican), Brett Ditsch (Republican), Trish Johnston (Democrat)
County Attorney: Marissa Curtiss (Republican)
County Assessor: Michelle Robinson (Republican)
County Treasurer: Valery Bell (Republican)
Clerk of District Court: Kevin Horn (Republican)
County Clerk: Martie Burke (Republican)
Public Defender: Enet Somers-Dehaney (Republican)
Alliance School Board: Tim Kollars, Tim Richey, Edison Red Nest III
Alliance City Council: Mike Dafney, Russell Saito, Tearza Mashburm, Mara Andersen, Evan Mehne