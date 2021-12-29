There’s just something special about Christmas lights. Many of us grew up with the tradition of driving through neighborhoods during the Christmas Season to look at the twinkling of Christmas lights.
As the lights became affordable to more people in the 1940s and 1950s, people decorated their houses to symbolize the Christmas star that led the Three Wise Men to the manger where Jesus was born on Christmas Day. The outdoor displays have become a symbol of the Christmas season.
The warmer weather that we had locally earlier this month was the perfect opportunity for our friends and neighbors to decorate their homes.
One noted display is the residence of Josh and Whitney Dean at 313 Wyoming Ave. The Deans’ have expertly designed a 30 minute show that will leave all who come to view it in awe. Park in front of their home, tune to 88.1 on your FM radio and enjoy the show.
The show begins with a message from Josh Dean:
Good evening and welcome to the 4th Annual “Lights on Wyoming Avenue” Christmas Light Show created for all to see by the Dean family. We start this year’s show with Peace, Peace given to us through Christ. Following that there is a mix of Christmas songs, songs from some of our favorite shows, and songs we have had fun jamming out to as a family...there’s even a friendly nod to our neighbors to the West in Wyoming. The show is about 30 minutes long and runs nightly through January 1, 5 p.m. till about midnight.
Please turn your vehicle headlights off when watching the show.
This year’s show is dedicated to my Mom. My Mom continues to fill my childhood home with beautiful Christmas decor, she shares stories of Samichlaus from Switzerland, and is always there for us when we need advice. She spends so much time and effort making her home a magical place during the Christmas Season. She continues to bring us all back home to share the most precious gift of the Christmas season, family. Here’s to more Fiery Furnace trails and Swiss Miss adventures Mom! We all love you!
Please enjoy the show. Merry Christmas and God’s Blessings to all!