There’s just something special about Christmas lights. Many of us grew up with the tradition of driving through neighborhoods during the Christmas Season to look at the twinkling of Christmas lights.

As the lights became affordable to more people in the 1940s and 1950s, people decorated their houses to symbolize the Christmas star that led the Three Wise Men to the manger where Jesus was born on Christmas Day. The outdoor displays have become a symbol of the Christmas season.

The warmer weather that we had locally earlier this month was the perfect opportunity for our friends and neighbors to decorate their homes.

One noted display is the residence of Josh and Whitney Dean at 313 Wyoming Ave. The Deans’ have expertly designed a 30 minute show that will leave all who come to view it in awe. Park in front of their home, tune to 88.1 on your FM radio and enjoy the show.

The show begins with a message from Josh Dean: