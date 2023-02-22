Do you know what sounds great right about now? Sitting on a beach in Hawaii!

Doesn’t that sound just wonderful after the winter that we have had? After way below freezing temps and a few too many snow days stuck inside trying to work from home while the kids are going stir crazy and either want your attention, want to help, or “need” your phone? Yes, yes the beach in Hawaii sounds magical.

Okay how about settling for a Hawaiian themed party? That sounds pretty great too! Especially since the party last year was so much fun!

If you haven’t figured out what this article is about yet, I’ll let you in on the secret!

The Hemingford Community Foundation Luau at the Lovely Legion on the Box Butte Boardwalk for the 3rd Annual Interactive Performance promises to heat things up after this latest cold snap! All are invited to the event on February 25 at 8 p.m. at the Hemingford American Legion. The theme last year was Great Gatsby Murder Mystery and this year is Murder in Maui, a murder mystery. Hawaiian attire is encouraged! (That’s the trip to Hawaii part I was talking about.)

The only thing that will be cold is the drinks! So line up a sitter for the evening as the event is for 21+ only. Plan on a fun evening of laughter during the interactive murder mystery show. I can promise! You will not be disappointment that you attended this!

Couples ticket ($25) and single ticket ($15) can be purchased through the link on the Murder in Maui event page on the Hemingford Community Foundation Facebook page.

Tickets can also be purchased at the Hemingford Credit Union, Mobius, or at the door.

“A generous thank you to the Hemingford American Legion for a portion of the bar proceeds going to the Foundation and all ticket sales to benefit the people, organizations, and projects that make Hemingford a great place to live, learn, work, and play,” said HCF member Jessica Davies.