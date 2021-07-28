Fair Queen contestants ready for Aug. 4 contest

“I think that if girls are given the opportunity to do the queen contest they definitely should,” said Vogel. “Even if you don’t get a crown you still go through a lot of things that you’re going to go through in life like an interview or having to connect with people on a new level and getting a new experience.”

“Serving as queen I’ve been able to interact more with our communities and the younger generation and advocate more for the fair and the queen contest,” she added. “By getting a crown you get so much but also by just getting up on stage and facing that fear and putting yourself out there you get so much more. I have so many new friendships from the queen contest and from those on my court and I also have been able to connect with the board members, activity directors, and community members.” “Overall it has been a very rewarding process and I am so thankful that I did it and I would recommend that everybody puts in sales out there if they have the chance and do the queen contest because you never know what the outcome might be,” Vogel said with a smile.