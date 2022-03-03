Fair Theme, Headliner Announced

“Rolling through in ‘22” has been announced as the theme for the 2022 Box Butte County Fair. This year marks the 97th year for the Box Butte County Fair.

“We’re rolling right along with making plans for an enjoyable fair in hopes of bringing out a big crowd,” said Fair Board President Ron Henzler. “We also thought that theme was fitting as we are all still rolling through things with Covid.”

Henzler mentioned that the board had tried to get some public input on the theme but didn’t have much luck with that.

The Fair Board is proud to announce that the headlining entertainment for this year will be Ian Munsick.

Fans of Munsick are claiming that he is the rebirth of country music. In 2017 he released a self-titled EP, winning iHeartRadio’s Rocky Mountain Song of the Year for the rootsy “Horses Are Faster” and becoming the only artist who simultaneously qualified two tracks as finalists in the NSAI/CMT songwriting competition.

According to Munsick’s website, “Breathing fresh Rocky Mountain air into the Nashville music scene, Ian Munsick is pioneering a new brand of country. The Wyoming-born singer / songwriter’s upbringing was a mix of working the ranch and working crowds. Under the tutelage of their fiddle-playing father, Munsick and his two older brothers grew up playing everything from bluegrass to The Beatles. Incorporating elements across genres, he has now begun to establish himself as a progressive artist with an old soul. Captivated by traditional lyrical truth and the modern soundscape, Munsick followed his ear to Music City.”

“His debut album Coyote Cry features his mile-high tenor underscoring self-penned songs that conjure equal parts epic adventure and down-to-earth wisdom. The record marks the dawn of western pop-laced country, pulling a thread straight from Chris LeDoux through Post Malone.”

“I’m so excited for this year’s entertainment,” said the newest member to the Fair Board, Jack Payne.

“Ian Munsick is pretty hot right now so for him to come to our Fair is very exciting,” added Payne.

Munsick performed at the Mountain Grand in Deadwood in January in front of a sold out crowd with the higher end tickets pushing $200.

Tickets for the concert official were available on the website at bbcofair.com as of March 1. Early bird pricing will last through May 31 with concert pricing costing $32.50 per ticket.

Concert tickets will not be included in the ticket booklets this year. Ticket booklets (which include the queen contest, impact wrestling, truck & tractor pull, and demolition derby) will go on sale June 1. Those will run $32.50 per book.

“That’s around $12 an event between the concert and the books,” said Henzler. “Where else can you go for entertainment for that price?”

“There’s been quite a buzz around Ian,” added Henzler. “All of my ex 4-H’ers that are now mom and dads are really excited. The board works hard to find quality entertainment for all ages. We need a sell out! We need those bleachers full.”

Concert tickets will increase to $42.50 after June 1 and will be available at the gate for $50 per ticket.

People with reserved tickets will still have their reserved tickets for both booklets and concert. Unpurchased reserved tickets (both booklets and concert) will be released to the public August 7.

Henzler has been on the Fair Board since 1991 celebrating 30 years as a member this past year. He states that the biggest complaint that he hears is about the lack of a carnival.

“We’ve been without a carnival since 1991 or ‘92 and we can’t get one back,” said Henzler.

“We talked to 9 different carnivals at convention and they all thought it was too far for them to travel,” he said. “It’s like the world ends at North Platte. We had one lined up and they were not going to charge us anything; they were just going to take all of the ticket money which would have been great. But the guy that runs it got Covid and things changed.”

Payne, a 2021 graduate of Hemingford High School, has never seen a quality carnival at the Fair so he knows no different; as with the majority of the young fair-goers.

“It has always been a fun time at the Fair,” said Payne. “Whether I was showing animals or hanging out on the midway, it’s always been a good time.”

As the youngest member of the Fair Board he stated, “I didn’t realize how much work goes into planning the Fair. It’s been exciting so far and we are trying to put on a good show for the community.”

The inflatables will be back on the midway this year with some other fun events and activities thrown in there that are still in planning.

“With the inflatables there’s good people watching and helping the kids,” said Henzler. “Parents feel safe letting their kids enjoy the midway without having to worry too much.”

“Some new things are in the works,” said Henzler. “We do have something new on Thursday evening to try to draw a crowd.”

It’s official! Impact wrestling will be coming to the Box Butte County Fair!

“10-12 pro wrestlers coming in from Omaha, Rapid City, and Denver to put on a show,” said Henzler.

Payne added, “The new event should be a lot of fun and will bring in a whole new crowd.”

The main grandstand events take place August 9-13 and will include Family Night on Tuesday, the Queen Contest on Wednesday, Wrestling on Thursday, the Truck & Tractor Pull on Friday, concert featuring Ian Munsick on Saturday, and the ever popular Demolition Derby will be back on Sunday.

“We’re still working on plans for kid’s night,” said Henzler. “That’s always a fun kickoff for the events. We will still have the peddle tractors for sure.”

“We’ll have different things on the midway to add to the entertainment,” he noted. “We are trying so hard but we need support from the community.”

Other new Box Butte County Fair Board/Ag Society Members include Marc Valdhuizen and Denton Payne. They meet on the fourth Thursday of the month with the March meeting taking place on March 25 at 7 p.m. in the multipurpose hall at the Fair Grounds.

There are exactly 156 days from today (Thursday, March 3) until the Box Butte County Fair begins.

Make plans to attend and show your support. See you at the Fair!

