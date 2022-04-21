Family practice provider Jessica Hartman welcomed to GNMSS clinic

Greater Nebraska Medical & Surgical Services Welcomes Jessica Hartman, MPAS, PA-C, Family Practice Provider.

The GNMSS clinic at Box Butte General Hospital is excited to welcome Family Practice Provider, Jessica Hartman, MPAS, PA-C!

Jessica is looking forward to getting to know her patients and provide them with personalized care. She stated she recognized the need for quality care in a rural setting since she grew up in a small town. Jessica’s inspiration to become a PA rose from many interactions with providers during her childhood. She “came to appreciate the value they add to the medical field, how they make healthcare accessible, and provide quality care.”

Jessica’s treatment style is to utilize evidence-based medicine in conjunction with the patient’s preferences. She stands firm in not creating a one-size-fits-all treatment plan. Jessica has already had the pleasure of visiting with patients and has enjoyed their welcoming demeanor.

The following excerpt is a letter from Jessica to the community:

My name is Jessica Hartman and I am excited to be joining the community of Alliance. I grew up on a farm in Champion, Nebraska where I attended kindergarten and first grade in a two-room school house. I graduated high school from Chase County Schools in Imperial, Nebraska. Following graduation, I attended Chadron State College where I had my first encounter with BBGH by shadowing Brittney Bauer at the Hemingford clinic on a few occasions. I then attended UNMC for PA school to further pursue my dreams of providing quality primary care in rural Nebraska. Part of PA school involves doing clinical rotations in different specialties for one-month periods, one of my rotations led to a second interaction with BBGH; as I spent one month learning OB and family practice right alongside Dr. Shafer.

I’ve always been a small-town girl and known that I wanted to return to rural Nebraska, but the experience of being in the clinic here at BBGH sealed the deal for me! The staff is all very skilled in their areas of expertise and are welcoming. Furthermore, the pride this community has in their healthcare system is something that should not go unnoticed.

It is my joy and honor to get to provide care to the communities of Box Butte County. I am a family practice provider, meaning that I see patients of all ages for acute and chronic conditions. My goals as a provider are to empower my patients to invest in and take charge of their own health. I strive to make my patients feel heard, understood, and dignified while working through challenges of maintaining health. I look forward to getting more involved in our community and getting to meet you individually!

In her time outside of BBGH, Jessica enjoys a good run, puzzles, games, and crocheting. She enthusiastically expressed that she enjoys to be around people and is always ready to do something new!

Jessica’s rotation will be GNMSS-Hyannis on Wednesdays and GNMSS-Alliance on Monday, Tuesday, and Friday. She is accepting new patients.

To schedule an appointment, call 308-762-7244.

Box Butte General Hospital is an equal opportunity provider and employer.