Famous Nebraskans come to life at Hemingford Elementary

Hemingford Elementary students have been taking part in the Famous Nebraskans program for the last 18 years. Each year the fourth grade class picks from a long list of famous Nebraskans to learn about and then portray that person from history.

From Buffalo Bill Cody and Peter Sarpy to Tom Osborn and Warren Buffett the students are always excited to learn more about our states.

In the past years, parents and family would gather together at the St. Bridget’s Parish Hall to watch the program. With a large class, the event had been known to last hours as each student went through their presentations. Last year was the first year that things were done a bit different with students lining the halls of the Hemingford High School posing like wax figures. Those attending could walk around checking out the various Famous Nebraskans portrayed dropping a quarter in a small red box placed in front of the students to activate their speech. Once brought to life the student would tell the life story of the famous Nebraskan that they were portraying.

“The kids did an outstanding job and I loved their enthusiasm and how well they would get into character,” said fourth grade parent Jessica Davies. “It's also surprising how many famous people are from Nebraska, like Marlin Brando. It had to have been intimidating to have adults staring at you while giving the presentation but they were so well-prepared”

This year students once again lined the halls for their presentations. The event was well received. Funds raised from the event will be used for to buy ice cream during their field trip before summer break.

