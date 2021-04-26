Famous Nebraskans portrayed by elementary students

Hemingford Elementary students have been taking part in the Famous Nebraskans program for the last 18 years. Each year the fourth grade class picks from a long list of famous Nebraskans to learn about and then portray that person from history.

From Buffalo Bill Cody and Peter Sarpy to Tom Osborn and Warren Buffett the students are always excited to learn more about our states.

In the past years, parents and family would gather together at the St. Bridget’s Parish Hall to watch the program. This year students lined the Hemingford High School Hallway and posed like wax figures with a small red box placed in front of them. Parents, teachers, and family members walked the halls admiring the “famous Nebraskans”.

If they saw one that peaked their interest they deposited a quarter into the box in front of the “wax figure” and the student came to life.

Once brought to life the student would tell the life story of the famous Nebraskan that they were portraying.

“Everyone seemed to really enjoy it and the plan is to do it again next year,” according to elementary principal Eric Arneson. He said his favorite is Warren Buffett.

“The students will use the money raise to go on a field trip before summer break.”

