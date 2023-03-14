Farmer's Co-op Elevator Company is seeking applicants for their 2023 Scholarships. Interested applicants can head to https://www.farmcoop.com/ to find the "Apply Now!" link.

A total of five scholarships in the amount of $1,000 each will be awarded. One recipient per location: Alliance, Hemingford, Gordon, Hay Springs, and Swett, SD. Deadline to apply is March 24. For more information, please contact: Tarrah Johnson at 308-487-3317.