Farmers State Bank Officially Changes Name to Nebraska Bank

On March 17, 2022, Nebraska-based community bank Farmers State Bank officially changed its name to Nebraska Bank. The name change, which has been in the works for some time, represents the long-standing bank’s growth in product and service offerings as well as its increasingly diverse client-base. The transition is also accompanied by key investments in technology that allow the bank to better serve the needs of its customers.

Founded in 1889, Nebraska Bank (formerly Farmers State Bank) has strong roots in the agriculture community. Over its history, particularly in the last 10 years, the bank has placed a strategic focus on diversifying and expanding its services. Its area of operation has grown to include nine locations across Nebraska: Dodge, Bridgeport, Alliance, Chadron, Spencer, Atkinson, Carroll, Hickman and Hemingford.

In addition to a new name and logo, the transition also includes key investments in technology, including a new full-featured mobile banking app and online banking system. The upgraded interfaces make it easier for clients to access their accounts, securely deposit checks remotely and automate and streamline needs like bill pay and peer-to-peer payments.

For Nebraska Bank, the transition aligns with a broader commitment to serving its customers and communities. “We are eager to continue to serve our customers in agriculture, as well as commercial, industrial, construction, mortgage, and consumer banking spaces with a new name, new look and new technology,” says Nebraska Bank CEO Stephen Stull. “At the same time, many things have not changed, including our ownership, our commitment to local decision making, and our commitment to our customers.”

