Farmer's State Bank opens in Hemingford

Farmer’s State Bank, a Nebraska based financial institution recently announced the opening of Farmer’s State Bank, Hemingford branch to fill the community’s banking needs with exceptional customer service and a wide range of products and services fitting the needs of businesses and consumers of all sizes.

Senior Vice President and Compliance Officer Dustin Chester delivered the news during the monthly Hemingford Village Board Meeting.

“I think it’s important that you have a bank here in Hemingford,” said Chester. “You have a strong community and it needs to have a strong financial institution that can meet the community needs.”

Farmers State Bank’s management team and Board of Directors are pleased to announce expansion into the Hemingford community. The bank’s mission is to fill a void in the community through meeting the banking needs of the largest entities to our small business neighbors, and those with personal financial needs.

Farmers State Bank’s management team and Board of Directors said in a press release they were pleased to announce expansion into the Hemingford community.