There will be a Father-Daughter Sweetheart Dance at The Body Shop on Sunday, February 5 from 4 to 7 p.m.

$20/Father & Daughter, just one price if you bring one or six daughters!

All ages of dads and daughters are welcome. Finger food, snacks, music, and FUN are provided! Semi-formal attire is encouraged, think ties and tiaras!

Jason Seidler and Shannon Alwin, the Dynamic Country Dance Lesson Duo, will be providing country dance lessons for a brief portion of the evening and then dads and daughters will get to try out some of their newly learned moves! Purchase tickets here: https://square.link/u/WQG8m20h Purchase a photo pass here: https://checkout.square.site/.../XRPRDG6M3DFKSTDKV4Y6QRKX

We are looking forward to an exciting event! Please help share the word. For questions, please contact Kim Haas @ 763-1247.