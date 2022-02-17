FCCLA Members Compete at District STAR Events

Ten students from Hemingford High School recently participated in the Nebraska Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America District 12 STAR Event Competition. This annual event was held at St. Bridget’s Catholic Parish Center and featured over 35 competitors from the area.

One Competitive Event available to FCCLA members is STAR Events: Students Taking Action with Recognition. STAR Events recognize members for proficiency and achievement in chapter and individual projects, leadership skills, and career preparation. STAR Events offer individual skill development and application of learning through cooperative, individualized, and competitive activities. District 12 hosted 15 events during the conference.

Students are evaluated by judges using a rubric system and have the opportunity to earn a Gold, Silver or Bronze rating. The top two finishers in each event level, who earn a Silver or Gold rating, qualify to compete at the state competition, which will be hosted as part of the State Leadership Conference.

Students from the Hemingford JR/SR FCCLA received the following ratings in their respective categories:

● Gavin Bell, Career Investigations, Level 2, Silver, State qualifier