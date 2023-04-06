Hemingford FFA members traveled to Lincoln last week for the Nebraska State FFA Convention. The welding, agriscience, Farm and Agriscience Management Test, and junior public speaking all competed at the state level.

Hayden McDonald, Lilly Hasenauer, and Jett Eggers received their State FFA Degrees.

The welding team participated included Avery Davies, Hayden McDonald, Darin Turek, Hunter Wyland. Davies placed 9th in gas, McDonald 10th in arc and Turke 7th in mig.

Ainslee Woltman received a silver in Discovery Speaking.

The Annual Labor Auction and Oyster Feed that was postponed from the original date in March is coming up. Everyone’s invited to the Fairgrounds on Friday, April 14 at 6 p.m.

“Our grand prize this year will be two custom built 4’X4’ signs designed to the winners specifications,” said Hemingford FFA Advisor Gordon Karney. “The Hemingford FFA is truly grateful for the continued support the community has given and is looking forward to another successful year.”

Last Year’s Buyers Hired Hand Sale include: Justin Ansley, Melissa Turek, Jessica Davies, Greenhouse in the Snow, Prairie Sky Seeds, Trees are Us, Farmers COOP, Phillips F&P, Diana Goodwin, TJ Manning, Bailey Swanson, Simplot, Bruce Garner, Bridget Johnston, Rich Stricker, Josh Payne, Don Turek, Beda Seed, Richard Edwards, Megan Miles, Flannel Brothers, Bev Hansen, Gary Hollinrake, Bell Family, Deb Henzler, Bruce Shaver